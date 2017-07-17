When Jasprit Bumrah sledged AB de Villiers during IPL clash

The incident took place in IPL 2014 when Mumbai Indians hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore

17 Jul 2017

Bumrah recalled an incident that took place following AB's dismissal

What's the story?

India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recalled the time when he sledged Royal Challengers Bangalore and South Africa batsman AB de Villiers after the latter's dismissal. The 23-year-old fast bowler admitted that he usually tries to do his "own business" but there was an occasion when he stepped over the line and sledged his opponent.

Speaking about AB de Villiers incident on What The Duck 2, Bumrah revealed what happened.

"I usually don't sledge. I try to do my own business. In IPL, I got AB de Villiers' wicket and then I went crazy and said all kinds of things but he didn't see. But he must've watched it on TV inside the room" he said.

And he couldn't have foreseen the backlash that his actions could garner.

"So then after that I got a lot of spanking and spraying from people that you know, "what is this?" "you are sledging AB" "he is our God" "who are you?" "first play international cricket" "what do you think of yourself?"

"I realized people got very serious about this. I wasn't even that serious. Then after that. I anyways don't do a lot of sledging, so I was calm."

In case you didn't know...

The incident happened early in Jasprit Bumrah's IPL career. During the IPL 2014 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. Then 20-year-old Bumrah gave the Proteas batsman a send-off after dismissing him. But he soon realized his error at the heat of the moment and sent out a tweet apologizing for his actions.

Soon after the game, Bumrah tweeted: "@ABdeVilliers17 sorry for the behaviour .man anger makes me do stupid things".

The details

The 27th match of IPL 2017 saw MI take on RCB at the Wankhede. The visitors won the toss and elected to field. On the back of captain Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 59 and a cameo from Kieron Pollard, MI finished with 187/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, RCB were well placed to overhaul the total after a fifty partnership for the opening wicket. But Chris Gayle's wicket brought AB de Villiers to the crease, alongside Virat Kohli. The fourth ball of the 13th over saw AB going across his stumps in an attempt to claim a boundary but was bowled by Bumrah, who couldn't hide his emotions. That proved to be the turning point as MI won by 19 runs.

Video

Author's Take

In the heat of the moment, there are plenty of things that happen on the cricket field that the players wish didn't happen. Throughout his international career, Bumrah has let the ball do all the talking and ensured that he doesn't concern himself with putting off the batsman with words.

However, this incident that Bumrah recalled happened at a young age, even before he had made his international debut. It created a huge stir when it happened but the fact that he apologised soon after showed the kind of person that Bumrah is.