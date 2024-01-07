Which is the easiest group in 2024 T20 World Cup?

The 2024 T20 World Cup will start on June 1, with 20 teams competing against each other in the group stage. The ICC has divided the 20 sides into four groups of five each.

The teams in the same group will play against each other once. At the end of the group stage, the top two sides from each group will advance to the Super 8s round.

Here are the groups for the first round:

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Oman and Scotland

Group C: Uganda, Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies and Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal

All groups feature at least two teams from the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings. Group D seems to be the toughest group of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands being the contenders to bag the top two positions in the standings.

Group C is slightly easier. It will likely be a three-way battle between New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan for the two spots in the Super 8s round. Group A and B seem to be the easiest ones.

Why Group B seems a little more easier to predict than Group A in 2024 T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan are the favorites to progress from Group A. They should easily defeat Canada and USA, who will be playing at the mega event for the first time ever.

However, Ireland have the potential to upset any of the two Asian teams on their day. Back in 2007, Ireland beat Pakistan on West Indies soil and eliminated them in the group stage of the ODI World Cup.

On the other side, England and Australia are the overwhelming favorites to advance from Group B. The two Ashes rivals will have to defeat Namibia, Oman and Scotland to progress to the Super 8s.

Namibia and Oman do not have much experience of playing at the grand stage, while Scotland have always struggled to perform well against higher-ranked teams at ICC events. Thus, one can say that Group B is the easiest in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

