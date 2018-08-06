5 players who can replace MS Dhoni as India's wicket-keeper batsman in ODIs

As MS Dhoni nears his retirement, the question of who will replace him in the Indian ODI side would be troubling a lot of cricket fans. Here is a look at 5 wicket-keepers from the current lot who can replace Dhoni:

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a swashbuckling left-hander from Delhi. A hard hitting batsman who can clear the boundary rope with ease, he can be a long term prospect for India as he has age on his side.

Pant has already been roped in as a backup keeper for the current series in England.

2. Wriddhiman Saha

Saha is the first choice keeper for India in Tests. He is a compact batsman with a solid technique. He can switch gears when required too, which he has shown time and again in the IPL.

3. Sanju Samson

Samson is the kind of player who thrives under pressure. He has a vast array of shorts at his disposal, and the young lad is never short of confidence.

Samson has been the go-to-man for his IPL teams Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals over the years.

4. Dinesh Karthik

Karthik has a wealth of experience on his side. He is already been looked upon as the potential No. 4 in the current batting line up for India.

The addition of Karthik could bring some stability to the middle order. When required, he can switch gears as well.

Most fans would remember the final of the Nidahas Trophy, where he played a blinder of an innings to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

5. Ambati Rayudu

Owing to his superlative performance in IPL, Rayudu was drafted into the Indian team for the England tour. Unfortunately however, he could not make the final cut as he failed the yo-yo test.

Although Rayudu has concentrated more on his batting of late, if required he can don the gloves as well. He started as a wicket-keeper in his U19 days and has kept for Mumbai Indians too in the past.

Going by his current form, he can definitely be looked upon as a genuine contender for this role.

