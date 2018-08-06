Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who can replace MS Dhoni as India's wicket-keeper batsman in ODIs

AbhiCricFan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
232   //    06 Aug 2018, 22:14 IST

As MS Dhoni nears his retirement, the question of who will replace him in the Indian ODI side would be troubling a lot of cricket fans. Here is a look at 5 wicket-keepers from the current lot who can replace Dhoni:

1. Rishabh Pant

England Lions v India A - Day Three
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a swashbuckling left-hander from Delhi. A hard hitting batsman who can clear the boundary rope with ease, he can be a long term prospect for India as he has age on his side.

Pant has already been roped in as a backup keeper for the current series in England.

2. Wriddhiman Saha

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 4
Wriddiman Saha

Saha is the first choice keeper for India in Tests. He is a compact batsman with a solid technique. He can switch gears when required too, which he has shown time and again in the IPL.

3. Sanju Samson

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final
Sanju Samson

Samson is the kind of player who thrives under pressure. He has a vast array of shorts at his disposal, and the young lad is never short of confidence.

Samson has been the go-to-man for his IPL teams Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals over the years.

4. Dinesh Karthik

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Dinesh Karthik

Karthik has a wealth of experience on his side. He is already been looked upon as the potential No. 4 in the current batting line up for India.

The addition of Karthik could bring some stability to the middle order. When required, he can switch gears as well.

Most fans would remember the final of the Nidahas Trophy, where he played a blinder of an innings to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

5. Ambati Rayudu

England v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 6
Ambati Rayudu

Owing to his superlative performance in IPL, Rayudu was drafted into the Indian team for the England tour. Unfortunately however, he could not make the final cut as he failed the yo-yo test.

Although Rayudu has concentrated more on his batting of late, if required he can don the gloves as well. He started as a wicket-keeper in his U19 days and has kept for Mumbai Indians too in the past.

Going by his current form, he can definitely be looked upon as a genuine contender for this role.




1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Leisure Reading
AbhiCricFan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about cricket related stuffs. Ardent follower of the Indian football team senior as well youth.
Top 4 Players who can replace Dhoni 
RELATED STORY
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
Why MS Dhoni should be tried at number 4 in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why MS Dhoni should not retire as of now
RELATED STORY
5 best wicketkeeper captains of all time 
RELATED STORY
5 instances which prove that MS Dhoni is a genius
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most matches as captain in cricket.
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni: From a cipher to a bigwig
RELATED STORY
Top 5 partnerships between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us