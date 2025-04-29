Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's sensational hundred in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match ft. Irfan Pathan

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into the history books with his record-breaking ton in Match 47 of IPL 2025 on Monday (April 28). The batting prodigy hit 101 off 38 balls to help RR seal a dominating victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur.

Shubman Gill (84) and Jos Buttler (50*) were the top-scorers for GT, as they posted a 209-run total on the board. Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with two dismissals.

In response, the two skillful left-handers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryavanshi, looked in supreme touch from the word go. In particular, the 14-year-old took out Ishant Sharma for 28 runs and then raced to a 17-ball fifty.

Suryavanshi also destroyed Karim Janat's IPL debut, smashing him for 30 runs in a single over. He then deposited Rashid Khan''s half-tracker into the deep mid-wicket stands to become the fastest (35 balls) Indian batter to register a century in the T20 league.

Suryavanshi slammed 101 off 38, before Prasidh Krishna went past his defense in the 12th over. Thereafter, Jaiswal (70* off 40) and Riyan Parag (32* off 15) completed the chase in less than 16 overs.

On that note, let's take a look at the top expert reactions to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's historic knock against GT.

#1 Ian Bishop

In a post-match analysis on ESPNcricinfo, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop hailed Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his relentless hitting, which floored the GT bowling unit. He said:

Expand Tweet

"Honestly, it's hard to really speak logic to this. I don't care what GT served up [with the ball] on a platter, the kid is 14 years old! He demolished what was served to him tonight. You can take nothing away. Going forward, [we can ask] how do they come at him in the next game, how does he counter what's going to be thrown at him, but for tonight, I don't care whether [the bowlers] served him oranges."

Further, Bishop feels the cricket fraternity should not go too far ahead to praise Suryavanshi, but credited the youngster for his stellar knock.

"I hope we don't go too far with praising him, but you cannot step back from the fact that tonight was absolutely mind-blowing, other-worldly."

#2 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi for breaking his brother Yusuf Pathan's long-standing record of the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL.

Notably, Yusuf Pathan registered an IPL century off 37 balls, which was surpassed by the 14-year-old on Monday. He is now second on the overall list with Chris Gayle at the top with a 30-ball century in 2013.

As per Pathan, he has never seen a more talented white-ball batter than Suryavanshi. In a recent video uploaded on social media, he said:

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi, I had already said before, whenever he will score runs, it would feel personal to us. He broke my brother Yusuf Pathan's record and is now second after Chris Gayle in the list. He became the youngest in the world to hit a century. I don't think we have ever seen a better white-ball talent than him and likely won't see in the future as well."

Pathan also noted Rajasthan Royals' trust in the youngster's abilities, which saw them shelling out INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He added:

"He is a special talent and Rajasthan Royals needs to be praised for not letting him go in the auction. They bet on him for long-term and gave him a platform, and he proved his merit by hitting a century. He made IPL look like child's play."

#3 Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed his astonishment at Vaibhav Suryavanshi playing a record-breaking knock at an age of 14. He said:

"At an age of 14 years, what an impressive knock you have played. What were you doing at 14. I was playing school cricket and trying to make my case for the Delhi team. On the other hand, Vaibhav is not only scoring runs, but has also registered a century in the IPL. The way he scored his hundred is unbelievable, and he kept hitting sixes in consistent fashion."

Further, Chopra lauded the IPL for providing a great platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent. He added:

"America is the start-up capital of the world, while India provides a platform for the players in such a way that, 'If you have the talent, I will take you to the stars and moon and beyond.'"

#4 Shaun Pollock

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock labeled Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock as the greatest individual performance in IPL history, as it came against high-quality international bowlers. During an interaction on Cricbuzz, he said:

"These are international class bowlers. When you're talking about Rashid Khan, two quicks at the top of the order. These are proper bowlers and they just disappear. For me, this is the greatest individual performance in the IPL ever. It's got to be. I mean, as a 14-year-old to go and stand out there and smash it around and get a hundred off 35 balls. There have been great victories and performances, but that's got to be the greatest performance ever in IPL history." (0:30)

#5 Harbhajan Singh

In his latest YouTube video, Harbhajan Singh offered his respect to Vaibhav Suryavanshi for playing a credible knock in his only first IPL season. He said:

"Although, IPL has completed 18 years, a kid aged 14 years from Samastipur has displayed his skills, and I can only salute him for his impressive knock. I had not imagined if this kind of batting can ever be done by a 14-year-old. His story would inspire anyone, and the kind of domination he showed, completing a century off just 35 balls is such a big achievement."

Harbhajan also feels that the knock is special as it came against an experienced bowling unit of GT, who can even form a skilful Test bowling attack. He added:

"In front of him was Ishant Sharma, who has played 100 Test matches. There was Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, and not a weak bowling attack. They can form an impressive Test bowling line-up of any nation. If he can bat like this at an age of 14, how will he perform at an age of 25 or 30. He has a bright future ahead of him and I hope he remains focused."

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More