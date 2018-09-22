Who Said What: World reacts to India's convincing win over Bangladesh

As expected, the match between India and Bangladesh ended up being a dead rubber as the mighty Indian team easily went past the target posted by the Bangla tigers and registered it’s third consecutive win in Asia Cup 2018.

In a low key encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drew the first blood for India as he took the wicket of Liton Das on the 3rd ball of the 5th of over. Just like his Ally, Jasprit Bumrah also took a wicket in the next over which put the Bangla tigers on the back foot in the 6th over itself. Ravindra Jadeja, who was making a comeback in white ball cricket after a long break, utilized the dry pitch with perfection as he dismissed three main Bangladeshi batsmen in his first spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was again given the ball in the second half of first innings and the 28-year old didn’t disappoint as he took the precious wicket of Mahmudullah. Ravindra Jadeja was yet again given the ball for a final spell and the Gujarat lad made his comeback a memorable one by taking a 4-wicket haul. Mehidy Hassan tried to rescue his team by playing a short cameo but was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the end. Indian bowling line-up bundled Bangladesh out on the score of 173 runs in 49.1 overs.

Chasing a modest target, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma started with caution but soon started to increase the tempo. Unlike the last match against Pakistan, this time it was Shikhar Dhawan who went all guns blazing whilst Rohit Sharma played the helping hand in the start. Howbeit, after Dhawan’s dismissal, it was Rohit Sharma who combined with Ambati Rayudu and built a small partnership. After Rayudu's wicket, MS Dhoni supported Rohit Sharma from one end. Though Dhoni was sent back to the pavilion with 4 runs still left, India went on to clinch it's third win in a row by 7 wickets.

Here is how the world reacted to India’s convincing victory.

Mashrafe Mortaza: If you look at the batting we lost wickets from the start. Against SL we lost wickets but had a middle-order partnership that did well. You have to back yourself, it was a decent wicket to bat on. We couldn't make any partnership today. One match can change everything; we are still in the tournament, and we need to do well against Afghanistan next time.

Rohit Sharma: It was a clinical performance. We always knew it was better batting under lights. It is important on this pitch to rotate bowlers as batsmen get used to the bowlers quickly. Chahal and Kuldeep have been bowling really well. When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. We always knew that it will never be easy for the new batsmen so we wanted one of the top order batsmen to be till the end.

Ravindra Jadeja: I always wanted to make a mark when I get a chance. Finally, I got a chance today and I am very happy. I try to perform in every format. I will try to play my role with the bat too if the opportunity comes against Pakistan.

Rohit’s expressions after Dhoni’s wicket were indeed priceless.

That disappointment after Dhoni's wicket on Rohit's face shows us what MS Dhoni means to him and the entire team!#CricketMeriJaan #INDvBAN — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 21, 2018

CSK congratulates India for another thumping victory

Third win in a row for #IND! Another all round performance topped with a super SIR spell! #WhistlePodu #INDvBAN 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/1hMhWQDtxi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2018

ICC appreciates Rohit Sharma for playing yet another captain's knock

The hitman shines again as India canter to a 7 wicket win! 🇮🇳



Rohit Sharma puts on a captains knock of 83* as Bangladesh's 173 is turned over with ease, India reaching the target with 13.4 overs remaining! #INDvBAN scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/xZjItFqcMO#AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/MJzFt8iD7m — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2018

Wriddhiman Saha also congratulates team India

Most of the players seem to be in a good form. These are indeed good signs for India.

Captain’s knock by Rohit, some runs for Dhoni finally, Bhuvi in fine form again, but biggest gain for India today bagful of wickets for comeback man @imjadeja — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 21, 2018