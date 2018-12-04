×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why aren't Dhoni, Dhawan playing domestic cricket? Asks Gavaskar

PTI
NEWS
News
126   //    04 Dec 2018, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the BCCI for allowing the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to skip domestic cricket ahead of a hectic six months culminating into the World Cup in England.

Dhawan, who was dropped from the Test team, is spending time with family in Melbourne following the T20 leg of the Australia while Dhoni has had no cricket since the ODI series against the West Indies ended on November 1.

The former captain is a certainty only in the 50-over format after he was ignored for the T20s against the West Indies and Australia. He retired from Tests in 2014.

"We shouldn't ask Dhawan and Dhoni 'Why you are not playing domestic cricket?'. We should, in fact, ask the BCCI and selectors why are they allowing players to skip domestic cricket when they are not on national duty," Gavaskar told 'India Today'.

"If the Indian team has to do well, players have to be in prime form and for that they have to play cricket," he added.

Gavaskar wants the two players to compete in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, especially Dhoni, who is facing constant criticism for his waning batting form.

"He (Dhoni) didn't play the T20Is against Australia, before that he didn't play the West Indies Tests, and then he is not playing the Test series against Australia.

"So, he last played in October (November 1) and will next play in January, which is a huge gap. But if he doesn't do well on tours of Australia and New Zealand, then there will be more questions asked on his place in the World Cup.

"As you grow older and if there is a gap in your cricket, your reflexes will slow down. If you play any form of cricket at the domestic level, you get an opportunity to play long innings, which serves as a good practice for you," Gavaskar added.

The World Cup starts May 30

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A statistical summary
RELATED STORY
Why women's domestic cricket in India need a hand
RELATED STORY
From Gavaskar to Tendulkar, Mumbai is India's perennial...
RELATED STORY
5 wicket-keepers MS Dhoni kept out of the Indian Team
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why International players should play domestic...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batting pairs in international cricket
RELATED STORY
India favourites for World Cup, Advice for Dhoni and more...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why MS Dhoni should retire from international...
RELATED STORY
8 Indian batting stalwarts and their most feared bowlers
RELATED STORY
After cricket and football, MS Dhoni shows off his tennis...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us