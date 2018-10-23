×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Why Sachin Tendulkar should not be associated with ONLY Mumbai Indians 

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
223   //    23 Oct 2018, 21:13 IST

Sachin Tendulkar's continued association with just one IPL franchise may dilute his pan-Indian aura a wee bit
Sachin Tendulkar's continued association with just one IPL franchise may dilute his pan-Indian aura a wee bit

Sachin Tendulkar has been the biggest name in Indian cricket for more than two decades. All or some of his astounding records may or may not be broken in future. Only time will tell. But despite all those mountains of statistics, the appeal and aura of Sachin has never really been about mere statistics or records.

For a generation of Indian cricket fans growing up in the 90’s, he represented the new fearless India. When he announced his arrival with that hattrick of sixes against Abdul Qadir or as a young teenager fought fire with fire while facing the fearsome Pakistani bowlers – Wasim and Waqar - it ignited the collective imagination of the generation of Indian fans who had for long gotten accustomed to meek surrender of their favourite superstars to the two W’s and Imran Kan.

More than Sachin’s unquestionable talent, it is his fearlessness and aggression that made him a darling of the Indians. Nothing else united India as Sachin did. From the time of his arrival in the international scene, till he retired, he remained Indian cricket’s biggest icon. And he continues to rule the hearts of Indians even now.

His exemplary behaviour on and off the field, despite his aggression with the bat, made him a role model for any aspiring cricketer anywhere in the world, but especially in India. There were times in the early stage of IPL when franchises had not established their fan base, most Indians would support Mumbai Indians, only because it had Sachin. How could they not want him to win? It had been a habit for so long to cheer for Sachin, and it would not just go away.

Sachin Tendulkar is not just a great cricketer, but a global Icon, loved and adored by fans world over
Sachin Tendulkar is not just a great cricketer, but a global
Icon,
loved and adored by fans world over

But with time, different franchises have steadily cultivated their fan bases. Even though the rivalry among fans of various franchises has not risen to the level of animosity we see among European football club fans, still there is a steady rise in the number of passionate fans who would sometimes not mind bad-mouthing or trolling opposition players, supporting staff and even management.

This is where as a long-standing fan of Sachin Tendulkar, one wishes he were not associated with just one franchise, cheer for one franchise and express happiness or sadness, depending on the performance of just one franchise.

It was okay when he was part of the Mumbai Indians team as a player. But after retiring as a player, his continued association with MI raises conflicting emotions in the minds of fans who are supporters of IPL franchises not named Mumbai Indians.

Imagine Mumbai Indians playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sachin high-fiving with his MI mates at the dismissal of Virat Kohli. Or visualize a closely fought match between MI and another franchise, where MI secures a win on the last delivery leaving millions of fans of the other franchise devastated, only to see their ‘God’ on the TV screen jumping with joy!


Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
All Time Mumbai Indians XI
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Sachin Tendulkar's only century in the IPL
RELATED STORY
4 players who have scored a century for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
10 instances when an IPL century was scored in a losing...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 innings by Sachin Tedulkar in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Why should the IPL be reduced to 30 days?
RELATED STORY
IPL: Mumbai Indians all-time XI
RELATED STORY
Two Hyderabad players set to attend Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
10 famous players you didn't know were once a part of...
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians' 2008 IPL Team: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us