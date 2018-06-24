Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why YoYo should be the only fitness criterion, COA to ask Cric Ops team

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 16:45 IST

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Indian team management may consider the YoYo test to be sacrosanct but the selection fiasco of Ambati Rayudu is not lost on CoA Chief Vinod Rai, who is likely to ask BCCI why it should be the only fitness parameter for national selection.

Rayudu emerged one of the highest run-getters (602 runs) in the last edition of the IPL but was dropped from the Indian squad after flunking the YoYo test.

It sparked off a debate on what is pre-requisite - skill or fitness.

"Yes, the CoA chief is aware about the recent discussions. He hasn't interfered till now as it was a technical matter. But in the coming week, he plans to get a holistic information from head of Cricket Operations Saba Karim," a senior BCCI official, closely working with CoA told PTI.

"Mr Rai is aware about the Rayudu and Sanju Samson case. He knows that there are contrarian views about how much importance should be given to the test. It's not decided but he might ask for a presentation from NCA trainers about this particular test," the official said.

It has also been learnt that CoA chief may seek a second opinion from experts and a committee, comprising former players of repute along with trainers and experts might be formed for the purpose.

"It would be a more neutral view considering he (Rai) knows where the team management stands on this issue," a source said.

BCCI treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry has also written a six-page letter to CoA, questioning as to how and when YoYo test became the sole fitness criteria for selection.

"This raises serious questions about functioning of the selection process at the moment since a player who has done exceedingly well in the IPL against best of international bowling and thereafter attended NCA to work further on his strength and conditioning is selected and is then declared unfit and hence replaced," Chaudhry wrote in his letter to CoA.

"I would therefore like to know more details about the fitness tests and weightage that is given to every component of the fitness test. I would also like to know who has devised such weightage and who all were involved in the decision-making process of the same," Chaudhry wrote.

YoYo Test is not an uncommon test in Indian cricketing circle. During earlier era, there used to be the old-fashioned beep test but that was never the only criteria for selection.

"It's not a game of football where you are continuously running up and down for 90 minutes where your aerobic endurance is paramount. Here the batsman will run two or sometimes three. That too at intervals. And mind YoYo score doesn't help in hitting sixes," a former India player, who has represented the country for decade and half told PTI on condition of anonymity

"YoYo test cannot be the only test to ascertain the...
RELATED STORY
All the technicalities realted to YoYo test and its...
RELATED STORY
YoYo Test: Indian team mark 16.1; Proactive Chhattisgarh...
RELATED STORY
Ambati Rayudu fails YoYo Test; Virat Kohli clears
RELATED STORY
4 Players who can replace Rayudu for the UK tour
RELATED STORY
Suresh Raina announced as replacement for Ambati Rayudu...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI
AUS 205/10 (34.4 ov)
ENG 83/5 (22.3 ov)
LIVE
England need 123 runs to win from 27.3 overs
AUS VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 07:00 PM
WIN 132/5 (46.3 ov)
SL
Day 1 | Stumps: Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
WIN VS SL live score
| Wed, 20 Jun
SSX 552/10
DUR 211/10 & 277/10
Sussex win by an innings and 64 runs
SSX VS DUR live score
| Wed, 20 Jun
NOT 380/10 & 266/10
ESX 206/10 & 139/10
Nottinghamshire win by 301 runs
NOT VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us