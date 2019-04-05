Wicket had wear and tear, good toss to win: Bairstow

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow in action during the 16th match of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi on April 4, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) It looked like in-form Jonny Bairstow batter on a different Feroze Shah Kotla wicket and the rest of the batsmen from the Delhi Capitals (DC) as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played on a different pitch. Even as others struggled to find form, Bairstow hit a 28-ball 48 to ensure that there was no coming back for DC in the match.

Speaking after the game on Thursday, Bairstow credited the bowlers for guiding him on how to go about his innings. He also felt that it was a good toss to win as batting became slightly easier in the second innings.

"There was a little less bounce than what we had in Hyderabad and you could see that with the wear and tear of the pitch. It was a good toss to win because you could see it was good to bat second because you saw what you needed to do.

"When the bowlers are bowling, they tell you that this boundary is shorter and it is turning from which part. But at the same time the bowlers are different on both sides a" our guys are shorter and they have much taller guys, so you can only react to the situation," he said.

Bairstow said that the team had gotten off to a good start and it was important to keep playing the way the have.

"Really pleased with the start, we have three games in quick succession and we need to keep playing the brand of cricket that we've been playing. We have a great group of guys in the side and we all play in the same fashion."

While Rashid Khan was at his miserly best with figures of 1/18 from his four overs, the leg-spinner felt it was a complete team effort.

"Wonderful display especially by the bowlers. Everyone contributed in bowling. And Jonny was superb with the bat. Wicket was slow and we wanted to restrict them below 150. The fielders supported really well," he said.

With SRH losing wickets in the middle after a brilliant start at the top, Rashid said that the DC's collapse against Kings XI Punjab did come to the mind of the Hyderabad players.

"When we lost two wickets quickly, for once DC's collapse against the Kings XI came in my mind. But in the end Yusuf (Pathan) and (Mohammad) Nabi controlled their nerves and finished really well," he added.