Williamson warns Black Caps after Proteas defeat

Kane Williamson said New Zealand must address their inability to contend with spin after going 1-0 down in the series.

by Omnisport News 18 Mar 2017, 15:36 IST

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson warned New Zealand must play spin "a hell of a lot better" after they slumped to an eight-wicket defeat to South Africa within three days in the second Test at Basin Reserve.

Man-of-the-match Keshav Maharaj took career-best figures of 6-40 as the Black Caps were skittled out for only 171 on Saturday, leaving the tourists needing just 81 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Proteas cruised to victory, with Hashim Amla unbeaten on 38, and captain Williamson said New Zealand's inability to cope with turn must be addressed.

"To see it slip away so quickly, today [Saturday] in particular but also the back end of yesterday, the frustrating part for us is when you play a side like South Africa, and you do have them under pressure you have to keep them there," the prolific batsman said.

"That's the challenge and you have to do it for a long period of time, and if you don't, they can change the shape of the match quite quickly. We certainly let it slip very quickly and it went bad quickly."

Man of the Match and career best figures of 6-40 in the second innings: Congratulations to Keshav Maharaj #NZvSA ^CE pic.twitter.com/PN9kfPy5GA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 18, 2017

He added: "I guess you don't expect to see much spin here at the Basin when the wickets are a bit green and taking a bit of movement for seamers.

"Often the spinner's role is to hold up an end into the wind. For them to take 12 wickets is disappointing.

"Credit to them, they did bowl well. But on a surface I thought more suited to the seam bowlers, to lose that many wickets to spin, in the first innings in particular when the ball wasn't spinning, is something we need to address moving forward.

"We spent a bit of time in India when it went square and showed better application than we have in this match. We do need to play it hell of a lot better."