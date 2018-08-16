Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Win hearts too: When Vajpayee told Sourav & Co before 2004 Pak tour

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
72   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:32 IST

By Mona Parthsarathi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The ice-breaking tour of Pakistan by the Indian cricket team led by Sourav Ganguly in 2004 was possible only because of the efforts of the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who asked the players to win hearts too apart from matches, recalls former team manager Ratnakar Shetty.

The Indian team toured Pakistan after 19 years and had stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble and Virendra Sehwag.

Shetty, the then team manager, remembers the meeting the team had with Vajpayee prior to their departure.

"The tour happened just because of Vajpayee ji. He wanted relations to improve and cricket was a mode of doing that. The BCCI decided to sent the team after the approval of his government," Shetty told PTI.

"Before we were to leave for Pakistan, we got a message from the PMO that the prime minister wants to meet the team. He spent an hour with the team and spoke to each and every member," he said.

"There was a navy band in the garden which was playing patriotic songs. We presented him an autographed bat and he too gave us a bat with which had a message: 'Khel hi nahi, dil bhi jeetiye, shubhkaamnaye (win hearts too besides matches, best wishes)," Shetty recalled.

He said that Vajpayee told Saurav it was an important tour and the team members should play their hearts out.

"When we were about to leave, he said that we should listen to one more song - 'Hum honge kaamyaab'," Shetty said.

He also said that after India won the ODI series, Vajpayee called Sourav to congratulate him.

"I had gone on a security visit to Pakistan prior to the tour. I saw people in Karachi holding Vajpayee's pictures and posters thanking him for revival of cricket between the two countries. I told him that," Shetty said.

Indian team won the test series 2-1 and ODIs 3-2. Virender Sehwag earned the nickname 'Multan ka Sultan' after scoring 309 in first test in Multan

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
How Atal Bihari Vajpayee helped revive India-Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Some lesser known facts about India's most dynamic...
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly: The man Indian cricket would never forget
RELATED STORY
5 instances when underdogs stunned the world in ICC...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
5 memorable ODI knocks by Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Sourav Ganguly was a great leader
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sourav Ganguly moments in cricket
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli - When the going gets tough, the tough gets...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Trinbago Knight Riders
SLZ VS TTR preview
| Today
KNT 231/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 5 runs
KNT VS SOM live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| Today
NOR 162/8 (20.0 ov)
YRK 165/3 (15.3 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings win by 7 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us