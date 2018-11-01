Windies brushed aside as India take series win

India's Rohit Sharma.

India wrapped up victory in their ODI series against West Indies with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the fifth and final match on Thursday.

A dismal Windies batting display left the hosts chasing a target of just 105 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which was hosting its first ODI.

West Indies' lowest ODI total against India contributed to this day-night clash being finished before the sun had gone down.

Chances to remove Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were squandered by the Windies but the writing was already on the wall and an unbeaten 63 from the latter steered India to the finish line.

The tourists' innings got off to a dreadful start as the dismissals of Kieran Powell and Shai Hope, both without scoring, reduced them to 2-2 inside the opening two overs.

Only three West Indies batsmen made it to double figures, with captain Jason Holder (25) and Marlon Samuels (24) their best performers by a distance.

Ravindra Jadeja (4-34) led the Indian bowling attack and mopped up the tail with two wickets from three deliveries, seeing off Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas.

Holder dropped Kohli on four off the bowling of Thomas (1-33), who was then guilty of an overstep that spared Rohit on 18 after he had been caught behind.

Rohit plundered five boundaries and four sixes in his 56-ball knock as India cruised to their target inside 15 overs to clinch a convincing victory and a 3-1 win in the series.