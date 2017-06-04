Windies claim T20 series with 29-run win

Afghanistan were bowled out for 93 as West Indies won the second match of the three-game series in St Kitts on Saturday.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 10:07 IST

West Indies eased to a 29-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis method and a Twenty20 series victory against touring Afghanistan.

A thunderstorm and heavy rainfall left the second T20I of the three-game series in serious threat of a washout in St Kitts on Saturday.

But the Windies managed to set Afghanistan 123 – a revised target – for victory after posting 112-3 from their reduced 15-over allotment.

And it proved too much for the Afghans, who were bowled out for 93 in the 14th over at Warner Park – Kesrick Williams (3-11) leading the Windies' bowling attack.

There was pre-game rain in the area but the match got underway a day after the Windies triumphed by six wickets in the opener.

Players, though, were eventually forced from the field for almost two hours due to rain after the Windies won the toss and elected to bat.

Chadwick Walton (29 off 17), Evin Lewis (25 off 28) and Marlon Samuels (22 off 26) set the tone as Lendl Simmons (17) and Carlos Brathwaite (eight) finished unbeaten in the middle.

And Afghanistan struggled in reply, West Indies claiming three early wickets to leave the tourists 19-3 in the fourth over – Gulbadin Naib (12), Noor Ali Zadran (6) and Samiullah Shenwari (0) falling cheaply.

Karim Janat tried to inspire Afghanistan with a quick 20 but he had little support as Brathwaite (2-26), Sunil Narine (1-24), Jerome Taylor (1-13) and Samuel Badree (1-11) kept their opponents at bay.