×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Winning title will be harder than last year, says Silva

PTI
NEWS
News
52   //    31 Oct 2018, 09:49 IST

London, Oct 31 (AFP) Manchester City's Bernardo Silva claims winning the title this season would be an even better achievement than their record-breaking triumph last term.

Pep Guardiola's side smashed a host of Premier League milestones as they finished 19 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

And, while they haven't hit those heights so far this season, City are firmly in the hunt to win the title again.

A 1-0 win at Tottenham on Monday lifted them back to the top of the table, above Liverpool on goal difference.

It was their eighth win from 10 games and their sixth successive clean sheet, but Silva has the feeling it will be much tougher for City to remain on top this season.

"I think it will be harder because last season nobody was expecting us to win as many games and to reach that level of points, so this season the teams know they have to do better to beat us," Silva said.

"Of course it will be very hard, but we will work every game to get the three points and at the end of it try and celebrate winning one more Premier League.

"I think either Chelsea and Liverpool are contenders, they are very strong, Arsenal as well.

"Even Tottenham, even though they lost, they're still contenders." What makes City's quest slightly easier is the fact they have already visited Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham and have come away unscathed, with seven points.

Portugal midfielder Silva says it could be important to have picked up points in these games ahead of the return fixtures, which will come over the title run-in.

"I think that's important to win these games, to have a draw away at Anfield, to win at the Emirates and now here at Wembley, it's important," he said.

"But still they have to come to play us at the Etihad, which is a bit better for us.

"It's still the beginning of the season and anything can happen, we have to keep strong and with the ambition of winning every game and never relax

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Opinion: Why the issues regarding India's No. 4 position...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma is no less than Virat Kohli in...
RELATED STORY
Harsha de Silva appointed as the head coach of Sri...
RELATED STORY
3 Teams with highest batting average over the last year
RELATED STORY
Why Cricket need stars now more than ever
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
5 highest wicket-takers in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can fast bowlers learn a lesson from their...
RELATED STORY
Reasons why AB de Villiers retired sooner than expected 
RELATED STORY
5 Spectacular performances by Sreesanth that will make...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us