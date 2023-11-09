Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 32, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 32nd game of WBBL 2023 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will be played on Friday at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder are in impressive form, occupying second spot in the points table with five wins in seven games. Their last game against Hobart Hurricanes was abandoned without a delivery being bowled.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars are enduring a challenging season, suffering their sixth defeat in a four-run loss to Sydney Sixers in their last game. With two wins, they're seventh in the points table.

Meg Lanning, the Melbourne Stars captain and seven-time World Cup winner, announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Despite stepping back from the international stage, she will continue to lead in domestic cricket.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 32, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 10, 2023, Friday; 09:50 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval has witnessed high-scoring games, favouring batters. Bowlers need to concentrate on delivering precise lines and lengths.

In the last five games, the team batting first has won four times. The average first innings score is around 190.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Report

We can expect a pleasant Friday afternoon at North Sydney Oval with a temperature of 24°C. There's a slight chance of precipitation at 20%, and the humidity could be 64%.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable Xl

Sydney Thunder

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight(c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates

Melbourne Stars

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Milly Illingworth

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction

Sydney Thunder boasts a 69.23% success rate against Melbourne Stars. The Thunder beat the Stars by nine wickets in the reverse fixture, so expect them to do the double.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website