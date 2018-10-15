×
Women's cricket: Australia `A' thrash India `A' by 91 runs

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    15 Oct 2018, 16:50 IST

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Australia `A' women cricket team crushed India `A' by 91 runs in the opening match of the three -game ODI series here Monday.

Electing to bat at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla Complex facility, Australia `A' put up a decent 271/8 in their alloted 50 overs before bundling out the hosts for a meagre 180.

For the visitors, Tahila McGrath top-scored with 58. The 22-year-old, during her 66-ball-knock, hit 10 fours and a six as she punished the India `A' bowlers.

McGrath received good support from Heather Graham (48) and Naomi Stalenberg (47), who played their parts to perfection as they guided their team to a competitive total.

Skipper Molly Strano then made an unbeaten quick-fire 37 off 27 balls to take her team past the 270-run-mark. For India `A', Preeti Bose (3-42) was the pick of the bowlers.

While chasing, the Indian women made a mess of the target and were 55/6 at one stage.

Expectations were high from skipper Poonam Raut, but she was trapped in front of the wicket by Lauren Cheatle before should could open her account.

Only Mona Meshram (28) showed some resistance at the top but was devoid of partners.

However, Shikha Pandey (42), who came lower down the order, and No. 8 Preeti Bose (62 not out) forged a 60-run stand for the seventh wicket, but that only delayed the inevitable.

After Bose departed, it was just a matter of time and the hosts were eventually bundled out for 180.

For the Aussies, skipper Strano, an off-break bowler, starred with the bowl, too, as she returned with fine figures of 3-23.

Australia `A' are 1-0 ahead in series with the second ODI scheduled at the same venue on October 17.

Summarised Scores: Australia `A' 271/8 (Tahila McGrath 58, Heather Graham 48; Preeti Bose 3-42) won against India `A' 180 all out in 46.2 overs (Preeti Bose 62 not out, Shikha Pandey 42; Molly Strano 3-23)

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
