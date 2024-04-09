Women's ODI Tri-Series in UAE 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Papua New Guinea Women, the United States of America Women, and Scotland Women will participate in an ODI tri-series in the United Arab Emirates. The series is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 11.

All three teams will play two matches each in the series. The series will conclude on Sunday, April 14. All three matches will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

The three teams, who have never faced each other in an ODI game so far, were among the five teams that received ODI status from ICC in May 2022. The Netherlands and Thailand were the other two teams.

Papua New Guinea made their ODI debut against Zimbabwe last month. They lost all the matches of the three-match ODI series.

The United States of America will be making their ODI debut in this series. Scotland made their international debut in 2001 during the Women's European Championship. All the matches of the tournament had an ODI status. Scotland played five games in the World Cup Qualifier in 2003, which had the ODI status as well.

Scotland made their ODI debut after receiving the status last year against Ireland. They lost the first two matches of the three-match series before winning the third game. Scotland defeated Ireland by 33 runs after posting a total of 239 runs on the board.

Women's ODI Tri-Series in UAE 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, April 11

Match 1 - Papua New Guinea Women vs United States of America Women, 2:30 PM

Friday, April 12

Match 2 - Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women, 2:30 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 3 - Scotland Women vs United States of America Women, 2:30 PM

Women's ODI Tri-Series in UAE 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There won’t be any live streaming or telecast of the matches of this series for fans in India.

Women's ODI Tri-Series in UAE 2024: Full Squads

Papua New Guinea Women

Dika Lohia, Melanie Ani, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau (c & wk), Kevau Frank (wk), Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka

United States of America Women

Gargi Bhogle, Jivana Aras, Aditiba Chudasama, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan (wk), Pooja Ganesh (wk), Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Geetika Kodali, Pooja Shah, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani

Scotland Women

Ellen Watson, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce (c), Megan McColl, Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister (wk), Lorna Jack (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater

