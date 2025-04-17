Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will witness Cyprus, Denmark, Jersey, and Isle of Man clashing in a three-day affair from April 18 to 20. All 12 T20 games of the competition will be played at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi.
The double round-robin format will be followed in the tournament, with each team playing others twice in the league stage. The last edition of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series was played in Uganda last month, which saw Uganda winning by eight wickets against Namibia to claim the tite.
On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads of the tournament.
Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)
Friday, April 18
Match 1 - Cyprus Women vs Jersey Women, 1:00 PM
Match 2 - Denmark Women vs Isle of Man Women, 1:00 PM
Match 3 - Denmark Women vs Jersey Women, 5:30 PM
Match 4 - Cyprus Women vs Isle of Man Women, 5:30 PM
Saturday, April 19
Match 5 - Isle of Man Women vs Jersey Women, 1:00 PM
Match 6 - Cyprus Women vs Denmark Women, 1:00 PM
Match 7 - Denmark Women vs Isle of Man Women, 5:30 PM
Match 8 - Cyprus Women vs Jersey Women, 5:30 PM
Sunday, April 20
Match 9 - Denmark Women vs Jersey Women, 1:00 PM
Match 10 - Cyprus Women vs Isle of Man Women, 1:00 PM
Match 11 - Isle of Man Women vs Jersey Women, 5:30 PM
Match 12 - Cyprus Women vs Denmark Women, 5:30 PM
Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
No concrete information is available regarding the streaming of the the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025.
Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025: Full Squads
Denmark Women
Anne Ostergaard, Camilla Madsen, Filippa Molsgaard, Camilla Ostergaard, Kathrine Nielsen, Line Ostergaard, Nita Dalgaard, Tine Erichsen, Line Leisner (WK), Maria Karlsen (WK), Anne Sofie Slebsager, Divya Golechha, Luise Holmgaard, Sofie Ostergaard
Cyprus Women
Anusha Hewage, Nadeesha Waruwangodage, Sasmi Jayakodi, Thanuja Gedarage, Alexandra Taylor, Ayesha Dirannehelage, Iresha Chathurani, Samanthi Dunukedeniya, Nilusha Waruwangodage (WK), Thamara De Silva (WK), Anoma Patabendi, Chandrika Wijesinghe, Dinelka Koralalage, Nilmini Liyanage, Shyma Arachchige
Jersey Women
Aimee Aikenhead, Lily Greig, Trinity Smith, Analise Merritt, Chloe Greechan, Grace Wetherall, Mia Maguire (WK), Erin Duffy, Erin Gouge, Florence Tanguy, Georgia Mallett, Olivia Bastin, Sophia Hanson
Isle of Man Women
Andrea Littlejohns, Clare Crowe, Ellan Cleator, Kim Carney, Sam Hassall, Caitlin Henery, Donna Harrison, Lucy Barnett, Rebecca Webster (WK), Alanya Thorpe, Catherine Perry, Danielle Murphy, Finnola Martin, Joanne Hicks
