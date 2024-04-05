Women's U-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After the completion of the T20 series, the Sri Lanka Women's Under-19, Australia Women's Under-19, and England Women's Under-19 teams will lock horns with each other in a three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will see host Sri Lanka Under-19 taking on Australia Under-19 on Friday, April 5.

Australia Under-19 will face England Under-19 in the second match on Sunday, April 7. On Tuesday, April 9, Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19 will face each other in the third match of the series.

Each team will face the other two teams once in this series. The T20 series was played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. All three ODI matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

England Under-19 had a successful run in the T20 series. They won three out of four matches and finished at the top of the points table. Their only loss came against Sri Lanka Under-19.

Sri Lanka Under-19 won and lost two matches each in the T20 series. They finished in second place. They won their first two matches and went on to lose the last two games.

Australia Under-19 won just one out of four matches and finished in third place. Their only win came against Sri Lanka Under-19.

Women's U-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series in Sri Lanka 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, April 5

Match 1 - Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Australia Women Under-19, 10:00 AM

Sunday, April 7

Match 2 - Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19, 10:00 AM

Monday, April 9

Match 3 - Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19, 10:00 AM

Women's U-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series in Sri Lanka 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Women's U-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series in Sri Lanka 2024: Full Squads

Sri Lanka Under-19

Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi (vc), Sanjana Kavindi, Vimoksha Balasuriya, Shashini Gimhani, Rismi Sanjana, Dewmi Vihanga, Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Rashmi Nethranjali, Dahami Sanethma, Vishmi Savindi, Ashani Kaushalya, Yasanthi Nimanthika, Nethmi Senarathna, Hiruni Hansika, Chamodi Praboda

Australia Under-19

Amy Hunter, Amy Smith, Bonnie Berry, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Hasrat Gill, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Lucy Finn, Lucy Hamilton, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Sienna Eve, Tegan Williamson

England Under-19

Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Jodi Grewock, Josie Groves, Katie Jones (wk), Charlotte Lambert, Ava Lee, Abi Norgrove, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Sophia Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Mary Taylor, Erin Taylor, Maddie Ward

