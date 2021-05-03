Women's Super Series T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Women’s Super Series T20 2021 will see the Scorchers and Typhoons play a total of eight rounds.

Laura Delany will lead the Typhoons, while Gaby Lewis will captain the Scorchers side in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Dragons, Typhoons and Scorchers are the three teams that have been taking part in the tournament so far. But this time, due to the impact of COVID-19, the officials trimmed the teams to two - Typhoons and Scorchers.

Three venues — Eglinton Cricket Club in Eglinton, The Inch in Dublin, and Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin — will host the competition this time. The Women's Super Series T20 2021 will start on the 3rd of May, with the last round to be played on the 15th of August.

Women's Super Series T20 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

3 May 2021, Monday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 1, 6:30 PM

13 June 2021, Sunday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 2, 3:30 PM

25 July 2021, Sunday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 3, 6:30 PM

1 August 2021, Sunday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 4, 6:30 PM

8 August 2021, Sunday

Scorchers v Typhoons - Round 5, 3:30 PM

Scorchers v Typhoons - Round 6, 8:00 PM

15 August 2021, Sunday

Scorchers v Typhoons - Round 7, 3:30 PM

Scorchers v Typhoons - Round 8, 8:00 PM

Women's Super Series T20 2021: Live-streaming details

Cricket Ireland YouTube channel will live-stream all matches of the tournament.

Women's Super Series T20 2021: Squads

Typhoons

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Scorchers

Gaby Lewis (captain), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow.