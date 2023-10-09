World Cup 2023: England vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and England are all set to lock horns in the seventh game of the World Cup 2023. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, October 10.

Defending champions England got off to the worst possible start after Tom Latham’s New Zealand beat them by nine wickets in the opening match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Barring Joe Root, who scored 77 runs before being cleaned up by Glenn Phillips, none of the English batters could make a significant impact. Their net run rate, which stands at -2.149, also took a beating after the Kiwis won with 13.4 overs to spare.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, made a winning start to their World Cup campaign after beating Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan by six wickets. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets to rock the Afghan batting.

Mehidy also went on to score a half-century as the Tigers chased down the target with 64 balls to spare. Najmul Hossain Shanto also got runs. Shoriful Islam looked a tad rusty before he returned to pick up two wickets.

England vs Bangladesh: Match Details

Match: England vs Bangladesh, Match No.7, World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 10, 2023, 10:30 am IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala

England vs Bangladesh: Pitch Report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium is not expected to be an absolute belter. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.

England vs Bangladesh: Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Dharamsala. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

England vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs

England

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England vs Bangladesh: Match Prediction

Bangladesh have already played a match in Dharamsala and will be accustomed to the conditions. With England also looking to bounce back after defeat to New Zealand, it is tough to pick an outright winner.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

England vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

