WPL 2023: Complete Gujarat Giants schedule, match dates & timings in IST

Gujarat Giants will open their WPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4. The Ahmedabad-based franchise will be among the five teams competing in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.

The Giants will play their first two matches in the opening two days of WPL 2023. Their second game will be against the UP Warriorz on March 5 at the DY Patil Stadium.

Like the other four teams, the Giants will play a total of eight matches in the league stage, two matches each against the rest of the franchises. Their last league stage match is against the UP Warriorz on March 20.

Gujarat Giants Schedule for the WPL 2023

Here's a look at the complete schedule with match timings in IST for the Giants in WPL 2023:

March 4, 7:30 pm IST - vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium.

March 5, 7:30 pm IST - vs. UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium.

March 8, 7:30 pm IST - vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium.

March 11, 7:30 pm IST - vs. Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium.

March 14, 7:30 pm IST - vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium.

March 16, 7:30 pm IST - vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium.

March 18, 7:30 pm IST - vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium.

March 20, 3:30 pm IST - vs. UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium.

Will Gujarat Giants win the inaugural Women's Premier League season?

The Giants have assembled a strong 18-woman squad for the first season of Women's Premier League. Big names like Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland will don the Gujarat Giants jersey in WPL 2023.

While the Gujarat Giants may not be the overwhelming favorites to win WPL 2023, they will start as one of the top contenders to take the trophy home. It will be exciting to see how the team performs in WPL 2023.

