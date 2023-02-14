WPL 2023: Full schedule and timings in IST

The BCCI announced the complete schedule for WPL 2023 earlier today via a media release. The Women's Premier League will get underway on March 4 with a clash between the Ambani family-owned Mumbai Indians and the Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants.

It will be followed by a double-header on March 5, where Royal Challengers Bangalore will battle Delhi Capitals in the afternoon, and UP Warriorz will start their season against the Gujarat Giants in the evening.

All five franchises will compete against each other twice in the league stage. The top three teams will advance to the knockout round. The table-toppers of WPL 2023 will qualify for the final directly, while the second and third-placed teams will clash in an Eliminator to decide the second finalist.

Complete schedule of WPL 2023

Here is the full list of matches, venues and match timings for Women's Premier League 2023:

March 4, 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium.

March 5, 3:30 pm IST - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium.

March 5, 7:30 pm IST - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, DY Patil Stadium.

March 6, 7:30 pm IST - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium.

March 7, 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium.

March 8, 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium.

March 9, 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium.

March 10, 7:30 pm IST - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium.

March 11, 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium.

March 12, 7:30 pm IST - UP Warriorz vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium.

March 13, 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium.

March 14, 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium.

March 15, 7:30 pm IST - UP Warriorz vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium.

March 16, 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium.

March 18, 3:30 pm IST - UP Warriorz vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium.

March 18, 7:30 pm IST - Gujarat Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium.

March 20, 3:30 pm IST - Gujarat Giants vs. UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium.

March 20, 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium.

March 21, 3:30 pm IST - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium.

March 21, 7:30 pm IST - UP Warriorz vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium.

March 24, 7:30 pm IST - WPL 2023 Eliminator, DY Patil Stadium.

March 26, 7:30 pm IST - WPL 2023 Final, Brabourne Stadium.

