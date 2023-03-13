WPL 2023: Top 3 bowling performances so far

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) has completed its first week of action, and the Mumbai Indians have emerged as the early pacesetters with brilliant batting and bowling performances.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team are top of the table, having won all four of their matches so far, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves languishing at the bottom with four losses.

Throughout the first week of this highly-anticipated tournament, numerous players have delivered outstanding performances that have left the cricket community in awe. Among them are a group of bowlers who have made their mark in the tournament with their impressive exploits on the field.

Let's take a look at the top three bowling performances from week 1 of WPL 2023.

Top 3 bowling performances after week 1 of WPL 2023

1) Hayley Matthews

(Image via Cricbuzz)

The fourth match of WPL 2023 saw the Mumbai Indians face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who won the toss and chose to bat. They started strongly, scoring 35 runs without losing any wickets in the Powerplay. However, Saika Ishaque halted their progress by taking two quick wickets in the fifth over.

Hayley Matthews also put on an impressive display, delivering a sensational sixth over that resulted in the dismissals of RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana and Heather Knight in consecutive deliveries. Matthews' exploits had RCB reeling at 43/4. She further strengthened her team's position by taking the wicket of Richa Ghosh in the 14th over, ensuring that Bangalore did not post a challenging total.

Matthews' excellent spell of 3/28 earned her plaudits and was key in restricting RCB to a total of 155. In reply, the Mumbai Indians chased down the target in just 15 overs with nine wickets to spare, with Matthews leading the charge with an unbeaten 77 off 38 balls.

2) Tara Norris

(Image via WPL)

The Delhi Capitals toon on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match of the WPL. RCB won the toss and elected to field, with Delhi amassing an imposing total of 223 runs, largely thanks to half-centuries from Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma.

In response, RCB's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine started well, scoring 41 runs in four overs. However, Alice Capsey dismissed both openers in quick succession to impede their progress. From there, Tara Norris took over and delivered an outstanding bowling performance that dismantled RCB's batting lineup.

Despite the batting-friendly conditions at the Brabourne Stadium where most bowlers were struggling, Norris claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul. She finished with superb figures of 5/29, limiting RCB to just 163 runs in their 20 overs. Norris was awarded the Player of the Match for her brilliant bowling performance.

3) Saika Ishaque

(Image via WPL)

The Mumbai Indians faced off against the Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the WPL. Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first. Mumbai's batting lineup put in a dominant performance, scoring a massive total of 207 runs, with Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring with 65 off 30 deliveries.

After Mumbai's batters set an imposing target, their bowlers stepped up to the challenge. Saika Ishaque led the bowling attack and claimed an exceptional four-wicket haul, which included the crucial wicket of Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland.

Gujarat were bowled out for just 64 runs in 15.1 overs, and Mumbai set the tone for the tournament with a whopping 143-run win. Saika's impressive return of 4/11 was key to Mumbai's comprehensive win.

