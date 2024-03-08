WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs MI match

Mumbai Indians climbed up to the second position in the WPL 2024 points table after a dominant performance against the UP Warriorz. MI avenged their previous defeat against UPW by recording a 42-run victory in the reverse fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Courtesy of this win, the Mumbai Indians have moved up from third to second spot in the WPL 2024 points table. MI have eight points to their name after six matches. Their net run rate has improved from +0.018 to +0.375, but they still remain below the Delhi Capitals.

Table-toppers DC have eight points from five matches. Their net run rate is +1.301. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have dropped down from second to third position due to Mumbai Indians' rise. Here are the updated standings:

UP Warriorz suffered their fourth defeat of the Women's Premier League 2024 season. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise only have four points after six games. They will aim to win their remaining two matches and stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

UP Warriorz can climb to the third position in WPL 2024 points table tonight

UP Warriorz will take the field tonight (Friday, March 8) against home team Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Warriorz are in a virtual do-or-die situation now because one more defeat could end their campaign.

If the Warriorz record a big win over the Delhi Capitals, they can move up from fourth to third position in the standings. Meanwhile, DC will become the first team to qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs if they beat UPW tonight.

The match between DC and UPW will start tonight at 7:30 PM IST. DC won the first WPL 2024 meeting between the two sides by nine wickets on February 26. It will be interesting to see if DC can complete a double over UPW this season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App