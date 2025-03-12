WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs RCB (Updated) ft. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ellyse Perry

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) thwarted Mumbai Indians’ amobitions of going top of the table with a clinical win in match number 20 of the WPL 2025 season at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday (March 11). Snapping their five-match losing streak, the defending champions ensured that Mumbai Indians finished the league stage of the season at number two on the WPL points table.

Batting first, RCB managed an exhilarating 199-run total at an expense of just three wickets. Following a cracking opening start between Sabbhineni Meghana (26 off 13) and captain Smriti Mandhana, the latter of the two forged another 59 runs with number three Ellyse Perry to propel RCB to 100 in less than 12 overs.

Mandhana bludgeoned 53 fluent runs from just 37 deliveries, while Perry remained unbeaten at 49 off 38. Richa Ghosh clubbed five boundaries and a six in her 22-ball 36 and undefeated Georgia Wareham blasted 10-ball 31* to pile on Mumbai Indians’ misery.

In response, Mumbai Indians managed 188-9 from 20 overs despite featuring an electric 33-ball 69 from in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sajeevan Sajana took Ellyse Perry to the cleaners in the final over through her fiery 12-ball 23, but RCB walked away with an 11-run consolation win to cap an otherwise disastrous title-defense.

Sneh Rana unfurled the spell of the match with her tight four-over figures of 3/26. Kim Garth and Perry also chipped in with two wickets each while Georgia Wareham dismissed G Kamalini to claim figures of 1/29.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 8 8 2 416 80* 69.33 274 151.82 - 4 - 70 2 2 Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) 8 8 4 372 90* 93 250 148.8 - 4 1 40 11 3 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 8 8 1 300 80* 42.85 190 157.89 - 1 1 34 16 4 Meg Lanning (DC-W) 8 8 1 263 92 37.57 223 117.93 - 3 - 43 1 5 Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) 8 8 1 235 79* 33.57 144 163.19 - 3 1 17 17 6 Beth Mooney (GG-W) 8 8 1 231 96* 33 180 128.33 - 2 1 36 0 7 Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) 8 8 2 230 69 38.33 131 175.57 - 2 - 25 13 8 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 8 8 - 227 68 28.37 190 119.47 - 2 1 32 6 9 Harleen Deol (GG-W) 8 8 3 224 70* 44.8 183 122.4 - 1 - 31 1 10 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) 8 8 1 200 54 28.57 139 143.88 - 2 - 27 5

Nat Sciver-Brunt minted 69 runs against RCB to become the first batter of the WPL 2025 season to aggregate over 400 runs. With 416 runs from eight innings, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder is fittingly holding the ‘Orange Cap’ by finding herself 44 runs ahead of second-placed Ellyse Perry (372 runs).

Delhi Capitals’ teammates Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning remain at third and fourth positions with 300 and 263 runs, respectively, while Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner is ranked fifth on the WPL 2025 batting charts with 235 runs.

Only a run separates sixth-placed Beth Mooney (231 runs) with seventh-ranked Richa Ghosh (230 runs), and they are followed by Hayley Matthews at number eight with 227 runs. Harleen Deol with 224 runs and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur with 200 runs occupy the final two positions, respectively, on the top-10 batting table.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Amelia Kerr (MI-W) 8 8 174 29 - 234 14 5/38 16.71 8.06 12.42 - 1 2 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 8 8 180 30 - 239 14 3/16 17.07 7.96 12.85 - - 3 Georgia Wareham (RCB-W) 8 8 174 29 1 255 12 3/21 21.25 8.79 14.5 - - 4 Jess Jonassen (DC-W) 7 7 153 25.3 - 209 11 4/31 19 8.19 13.9 1 - 5 Shikha Pandey (DC-W) 8 8 180 30 1 212 11 2/14 19.27 7.06 16.36 - - 6 Kashvee Gautam (GG-W) 8 8 162 27 - 170 10 3/11 17 6.29 16.2 - - 7 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 7 7 162 27 1 213 10 3/23 21.3 7.88 16.2 - - 8 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 192 32 - 220 9 3/25 24.44 6.87 21.33 - - 9 Deandra Dottin (GG-W) 8 8 178 29.4 - 250 9 2/14 27.77 8.42 19.77 - - 10 Grace Harris (UPW-W) 8 8 93 15.3 - 136 8 4/15 17 8.77 11.62 1 -

Amelia Kerr picked up a wicket and her Mumbai Indians teammate Hayley Matthews added two to her tally and the two cricketers occupy the top two slots on the WPL 2025 wicket-taking charts with 14 wickets each. Georgia Wareham delivered a match-winning spell for the RCB to climb three rungs and jump to the third position on the table with 12 scalps.

Delhi Capitals teammates Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey stuck with 11 wickets each, slipped one spots to be ranked as the fourth and fifth most successful bowlers of the competition so far. They are followed by Kashvee Gautam at sixth and RCB fast bowler Renuka Singh at seventh, with both having taken 10 wickets each but having differing averages.

Sophie Ecclestone and Deandra Dottin have both bagged nine wickets from eight games to take the eighth and ninth slots on the bowling table, respectively, while UP Warriorz’ Australian import Grace Harris rounds up the top-10 chart with eight wickets at an average of 17.

