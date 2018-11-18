×
Yasir, Hasan put Pakistan in control with five-wicket hauls

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    18 Nov 2018, 22:13 IST
yasir - CROPPED
Pakistan's Yasir Shah.

Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali claimed five wickets apiece as Pakistan took control of the first Test against New Zealand on day three.

Yasir worked his way through four New Zealand wickets in a row as he posted figures of 5-110, while Hasan finished the day 5-45 in an impressive outing.

Pakistan reached 37-0 by the close of play in the United Arab Emirates, needing 139 runs to wrap up victory.

New Zealand were 56-1 and 18 runs adrift of Pakistan at the beginning of the day before Yasir broke an 85-run partnership between Jeet Raval (46) and Kane Williamson (37) by taking out the skipper's off-stump with a fantastic delivery.

Hasan then saw off Ross Taylor (19) and Raval in the same over and, although Pakistan had to wait 51 overs for their next scalp, the wickets fell rapidly thereafter.

Yasir's devastating run started with the dismissal of Henry Nicholls (55), who built a 112-run stand with BJ Watling (59) to stretch the Black Caps' lead to 146, before ending the involvement of Colin de Grandhomme (3), Watling and Neil Wagner (0) in the space of five overs.

Hasan – registering his first five-for in Test cricket – finished the job with the final two wickets as New Zealand tumbled from 220-4 to 249 all out, putting Pakistan in the box seat ahead of day four.

Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez will resume at the crease on Monday after making a brisk start to Pakistan's second innings.

Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali shine for Pakistan
Pakistan call up uncapped pair but Amir misses out again
Pakistan rip through Black Caps in Abu Dhabi
Top 5 six-wicket hauls in ODIs that ended in defeat
7 bowlers to take 5-wicket-hauls in all three formats 
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test : Preview and Predicted...
Top 10 modern day ODI all-rounders
Bowlers with five-wicket hauls in each format
Williamson steadies Black Caps after Boult heroics
Top 5 greatest upsets in ODI cricket history
