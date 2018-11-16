×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Yasir's double hurt New Zealand hard in first Test

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    16 Nov 2018, 16:00 IST

Abu Dhabi, Nov 16 (AFP) Pakistan's leg-spinner Yasir Shah struck in his first over to keep New Zealand down to 81-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Yasir removed opener Tom Latham with the fourth ball into his introduction for 13 before dismissing Ross Taylor for two after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat on a grassless Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch.

At the break, skipper Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 40 and Henry Nicholls was 15 not out as Pakistan dominated the session extended to two and a half hours due to Friday prayers.

Williamson, declared fit to play after missing the last one-day with a groin injury, has stood firm with three boundaries and having added 42 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with Nicholls.

New Zealand openers Jeet Raval and Latham survived some anxious moments before pace spearhead Mohammad Abbas had Raval edging to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed after scoring seven.

Yasir, who had to endure a tough last week due to the death of his mother, had Latham caught at mid-wicket off a loose drive.

In his fourth over Yasir had Taylor caught behind with a sharp leg-break, leaving New Zealand at 39-3. Yasir has figures of 2-33.

New Zealand handed Test debut to 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, leaving out pacer Tim Southee

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
4 times when a Bangladeshi batsman scored double hundred...
RELATED STORY
Mushfiqur Rahim News: First Bangladesh batsman to score...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with the most number of double hundreds...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
5 best bowling pairs of all time in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
When New Zealand played their last international match...
RELATED STORY
3 Records in Cricket that are hard to break
RELATED STORY
Greatest New Zealand Test XI of all time
RELATED STORY
3 highest Test scores of Ross Taylor
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
NZ 153/10
PAK 18/0 (3.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Pakistan trail New Zealand by 135 runs with 10 wickets remaining
NZ VS PAK live score
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 290/10 & 324/9 (76.0 ov)
SL 336/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead Sri Lanka by 278 runs with 1 wicket remaining
ENG VS SL live score
Only T20I | Tomorrow, 08:20 AM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us