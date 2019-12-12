×
Yasir Shah to work with PCB spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12 Dec 2019, 17:55 IST
AP Image

RAWALPINDI (AP) — Pakistan Cricket Board says legspinner Yasir Shah will work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed before the second test against Sri Lanka at Karachi next week.

Shah, who is the fastest bowler to complete 200 test wickets, was dropped for the first test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi -- a historic five-day game in Pakistan for over a decade.

Shah struggled against Australia in the last series which Pakistan lost 2-0 after two heavy defeats by an innings margin. He took four wickets for 205 runs at Brisbane and remained wicketless at Adelaide, finishing with a disappointing 0-197.

Shah completed 200 wickets in his 33rd test match last year against New Zealand at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The PCB appointed Ahmed as its spin consultant last week and will work for 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy at Lahore.

Shah was released from the Pakistan team in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and will train with Ahmed at the NCA in Lahore before he joins the squad in Karachi next Monday.

The second test will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi from next Thursday.

