Yorkshire chief hits out at Rashid's controversial Test recall

171   //    26 Jul 2018, 18:06 IST
AdilRashid - cropped
Adil Rashid in Twenty20 action for Yorkshire

Adil Rashid's controversial return to the England Test side after foregoing the chance to play red-ball cricket this season has prompted an angry reaction from Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur.

Leg-spinner Rashid agreed a deal in February that would see him solely play in limited-overs formats for Yorkshire in 2018, despite the club remaining "firmly in favour" of him continuing to play first-class cricket.

The 30-year-old has since shone in England's one-day side, taking 18 wickets at an average of 22.61 in series victories over Australia and India to earn a recall for the first Test against Virat Kohli's team at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

National selector Ed Smith said in a statement that Rashid will have to return to the four-day game in 2019 if he wishes to remain in contention for the Test side.

However, Arthur appears concerned about the message picking Rashid sends out on the value of the County Championship.

He said: "We're very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red-ball cricket this season. Neither has he expressed a desire to do so.

"I hope that England know what they're doing to Adil, and the county game."

Rashid's Yorkshire team-mates Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have also been included in the 13-man squad.

