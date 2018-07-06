Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

You are showing utter disregard for livelihood of players: TNCA to CoA

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
63   //    06 Jul 2018, 22:01 IST

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) today came up with a strong riposte to the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) threat of de-recognising the Tamil Nadu Premier League and slammed the Vinod Rai-led panel for "showing utter disregard for livelihood of players".

The CoA yesterday issued an advisory in which it warned TNCA from allowing players from other states to take part in the TNPL starting July 11, stating that it violates article 28 (b) of the existing constitution.

The TNCA, after its meeting today, sent a strongly-worded letter written by their joint secretary RI Palani.

"We had informed the acting president and the acting secretary of the BCCI about TNPL. Why is the CoA unnecessarily interfering, only they know. TNPL is being organised for three years now," a TNCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The rules for the Inter-State T20 leagues were passed on July 3 and TNCA's draft for outstation players was scheduled on July 4. Many believe that if the CoA had right intentions, it would have actually given enough time to TNCA to withdraw the draft process.

Instead, the committee chose to wait till the TNCA completed its draft process and then fired a salvo, threatening to disband the tournament.

However, it is not known whether the CoA had kept Star Sports, who are the official broadcasters for the event in the loop. Star also holds the rights for India's international games at home.

The letter sent by Palani makes it clear that the TNCA is in no mood to bow down to the CoA's diktat.

Palani, in fact, made a valid point about how the likes of Unmukt Chand, Sheldon Jackson would be able to earn a livelihood. These are not sought-after players in the Indian Premier League.

"The advisory exhibit a complete and utter disregard of the interests of players who would be deprived of an opportunity to earn a living and would perhaps lose a valuable opportunity to showcase their talents to the world, Palani wrote in his letter.

The TNCA joint secretary also said that never has there been a precedence of seeking permission for a state level tournament. Having an outstation player to take part in various club leagues with the go-ahead from his home state, too, has never been an issue.

"The regulations of the BCCI provide that members of BCCI are not required to seek approval for conducting tournaments within its territorial jurisdiction unless the tournament involves players from outside such jurisdiction."

"We have indicated several instances, in our earlier letters, of players representing one member for BCCI Tournaments and the same players participating in tournaments organized by other members provided that the members inter se had no objection. BCCI's approval was never required or sought in any of those instances."

Desperate to not get caught in the crossfire between the CoA and TNCA, it will be interesting to see what the respective players and their state associations do in the coming days

Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd IT20 | Today
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
Match 6 | Today
ZIM 151/9 (20.0 ov)
AUS 154/5 (19.5 ov)
Australia win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS AUS live score
| Today
MSX 179/6 (20.0 ov)
ESX 181/7 (19.5 ov)
Essex Eagles win by 3 wickets
MSX VS ESX live score
| Today
DBY 161/4 (20.0 ov)
LAN 164/1 (14.3 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 9 wickets
DBY VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us