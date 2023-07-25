Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 13, Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 13th game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see Durban Qalandars take on Joburg Buffaloes at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday.

The Qalandars have had a mixed season, winning three of five games. They're coming off a loss to Cape Town Samp Army in their previous game. Hazratullah Zazai top-scored with 43, but the other batters faltered as they only managed 91 in their allotted ten overs. They tried hard and picked up six wickets but failed to defend the total.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are struggling in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League, winning one of four games. They lost to the Harare Hurricanes in their previous fixture.

They did a decent job to restrict the Hurricanes to 106. In response, Ravi Bopara scored 39* off 19 but lacked support from the other end. The game went down to the last over byt they fell short of the target by two runs.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Details

Match: Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 13, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, Tuesday; 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a well-balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some swing up front, and batters will have to be patient early on.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides, with the temperature expected to hover between 9 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Probable XIs

Durban Qalandars

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert (wk), Asif Ali, Craig Ervine (c), Nick Welch, Brad Evans, George Linde, Mohammad Amir, Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon

Joburg Buffaloes

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Milton Shumba, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Matthew Campbell

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Prediction

The Qalandars are coming off a loss in their last game and will look to get back to winning ways. They will start as the favourites against the Buffaloes who have lost three games on the trot.

The Qalandars look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Durban Qalandars to win

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

