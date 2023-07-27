Zim Afro T10 2023, Match 20, Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 20th and last league game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see Harare Hurricanes (HH) square off against Joburg Buffaloes at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday (July 27).

The Hurricanes are playing a good brand of cricket in the last few games. They have won four of their seven games. They have eight points, and a win against the Buffaloes will see them qualify for the playoffs. The Hurricanes beat Durban Qalandars in their last game.

Robin Uthappa (53) and Regis Chakabva (43) put a solid opening stand as they scored 134 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Qalandars to 110/2 to win the game by 24 runs. The Hurricanes will look to repeat the same performance on Thursday.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, have kept themselves alive in the Zim Afro T10 2023 after winning their last game. They beat Cape Town Samp Army for their third win of the competition and will look to continue that momentum.

Blessing Muzarabani registered figures of 3-7 in his two overs to help the Buffaloes restrict Samp Army to 89-6. Captain Mohammad Hafeez (40*) and Ravi Bopara (30*) contributed in the chase as they got across the line with 19 deliveries to spare.

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Details

Match: Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 20, Zim Afro T10 2023

Date and Time: July 27, 2023, Thursday; 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Pitch Report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced one. Seamers get some lateral movement off the surface but, generally, it's a good surface to bat on. Expect a high-scoring affair.

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 8 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will be pleasant in the night.

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Probable XIs

Harare Hurricanes

Robin Uthappa (wk), Regis Chakabva, Donavon Ferreira, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Luke Jongwe, Nandre Burger, Chris Mpofu, S Sreesanth, Tashinga Musekiwa, Kevin Koththigoda

Joburg Buffaloes

Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Noor Ahmad, Junior Dala, Victor Nyauchi

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Prediction

The Hurricanes will be high in confidence after coming off a win in their last game. The Buffaloes' win their previous game has kept them alive in the competition. So, expect a cracking contest when both sides go head-to-head in the last league game of the competition.

The Hurricanes look a settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Harare Hurricanes to win

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

