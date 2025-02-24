Zimbabwe A vs Canada ODI Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe are set to face Canada in a three-match series, scheduled to take place at the Takashinga Sports Club and Harare Sports Club, beginning on Wednesday, February 26, and concluding on Saturday, March 1. Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will participate in two warm-up matches on February 20 and 23.

Ad

This series forms part of Zimbabwe's broader strategy to provide more competitive opportunities for emerging players, further strengthening the nation's cricketing depth.

The Zimbabwe A team has been finalized, as the senior national team is scheduled to compete against Ireland in a three-match T20I series, continuing their successful ODI series campaign, where Zimbabwe clinched a 2-1 series victory. The team’s dominant performance in the final ODI, marked by two significant century partnerships, was crucial in securing the series win.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Canada, who last played internationally in October 2024 during a T20I Tri-Series with Oman and Nepal, emerged as the champions of that tournament. The upcoming series against Zimbabwe serves as vital preparation for Canada ahead of their participation in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Championship.

The Canadian team will be led by captain Saad Bin Zafar, while Zimbabwe’s captain for the series has yet to be confirmed. This series presents both teams with an opportunity to sharpen their skills and build momentum for future international competitions.

Ad

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Zimbabwe A vs Canada ODI Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, February 26

Match 1 - Canada vs Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, 1:00 PM

Friday, February 28

Match 2 - Canada vs Zimbabwe, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1:00 PM

Saturday, March 1

Match 3 - Canada vs Zimbabwe, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1:00 PM

Ad

Zimbabwe A vs Canada ODI Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ODI Series via the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe A vs Canada ODI Series 2025: Full squads

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar, Ajayveer Hundal, Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Akhil Kumar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Sahid Ahmzadi, Dillon Heylinger, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shreyas Moova, Dilpreet Singh, Nicolas Kirton, Yuvraj Samra, Harsh Thakkar, Pargat Singh

Ad

Zimbabwe A

Dion Myers, Nick Welch, Tanunurwa Makoni, Tashinga Musekiwa, Timycen Maruma, Tinashe Chiorah, Antum Naqvi, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Matthew Welch, Nyasha Mayavo (Wk), Ainsley Ndlovu, Alex Falao, Ernest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga, Tapiwa Mufudza

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️