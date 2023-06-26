Zimbabwe defeated the West Indies by 35 runs in a nerve-racking ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 encounter in Harare. The hosts posted a score of 268 runs in the first innings and bowled valiantly to eliminate the West Indies line-up for 233 inside 45 overs.

Sikandar Raza, who has been their go-to man in dire situations in recent years, wrote the script for his side's comeback. He not only scored a quickfire 68 but also picked up the crucial wickets of West Indies skipper Shai Hope and all-rounder Keemo Paul.

Sikandar Raza was ably supported by pacers Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava, who picked up five wickets between them and brought their side back into the game.

Here's a look at five of the most significant wins in Zimbabwe's cricketing history:

Zimbabwe's 5 most famous ODI wins

#5 Zimbabwe beat Australia by 13 runs, Nottingham, 1983 World Cup

Having qualified for the 1983 World Cup in England, nobody expected the minnows to survive against the mighty Australians. However, Zimbabwe managed to defeat the Kim Hughes' led side by 13 runs.

Australia, after winning the toss, chose to bowl first. Their decision seemed to be working wonders as Zimbabwe were reduced to 94/5, but captain Duncan Fletcher bailed them out with a crucial knock of 69*. With able support from Kevin Curran and Iain Butchart, Zimbabwe posted 239 in their 60 overs.

At one stage, Australia, led by Kepler Wessels’ 72, seemed to be cruising to the target, but Zimbabwe put in a spirited effort in the field. Fletcher was at it with the ball as well, picking up four wickets for 42 runs in 11 overs. Zimbabwe registered a famous win by restricting the Aussies to 226/7 in 60 overs.

#4 Zimbabwe beat South Africa by 48 runs, Leicester, 1999 World Cup

The 1999 ODI World Cup was a memorable one for Zimbabwe, as they defeated arguably the best side in the tournament by a comprehensive margin.

Zimbabwe won the toss and batted first. Neil Johnson set the tone for the innings with a 117-ball 76 as they put up 223 on the board. In the second innings, Johnson and Heath Streak wrecked havoc on the South African batters.

By the 12th over, South Africa had been reduced to 40 for six. Daryll Cullinan, Shaun Pollock, and Lance Klusener tried their best to bring South Africa back into the contest, but to no avail. They were bowled out for 185 as Zimbabwe sailed into the Super Sixes of the tournament with a comprehensive 48-run win.

#3 Zimbabwe beat India by 3 runs, Leicester, 1999 World Cup

Before beating South Africa, Zimbabwe also defeated India in the 1999 World Cup, in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The Indian team was missing Sachin Tendulkar, who had to fly back to Mumbai due to the death of his father.

India, after deciding to bowl first, restricted their opponents to 252, with Andy Flower leading the way with an unbeaten 68. Due to their slow over rate, India had to chase the total in 45 overs.

Though India slumped to 56 for three, they seemed in control with Sadagoppan Ramesh anchoring the innings. There was a stutter in the middle as India were reduced to 175 for six.

Robin Singh battled on and took India to 246 for seven in the last over when Henry Olonga dismissed him for 35. India scored only three more runs as Olonga cleaned out Javagal Srinath and then trapped Venkatesh Prasad to clinch a thrilling three-run victory.

#2 Zimbabwe beat New Zealand by 1 wicket, Auckland, 3rd ODI, 2001

New Zealand, with useful contributions from the middle order, especially Craig McMillan's 53-ball 75, set a target of 274 and the game looked gone when they reduced their opponents for 64/5 in the 16th over.

Andy Flower took charge of the innings and, with support from Dirk Viljoen, brought Zimbabwe to 146/5 before the latter lost his wicket. Captain Heath Streak came to the crease and smashed the ball to all parts of Eden Park, knocking down five sixes and four boundaries.

With 19 runs required, Zimbabwe lost their ninth wicket and it seemed as if Streak's efforts would be in vain. But the skipper kept his nerve and guided his team to victory with eight balls to spare.

#1 Zimbabwe beat India by 1 wicket, Faridabad, 1st ODI 2002

In the first match of the five-match ODI series, India scored 274 runs in the first innings and reduced Zimbabwe to 210/8 after 44.2 overs.

When the hosts looked down and out, Dougie Marillier began a spirited comeback. Marillier gave an early glimpse of the innovations in batting that would become commonplace in the following decades, walking across his stumps and scooping the ball.

Within three overs, he had taken the score to 253 when Tatenda Taibu was dismissed by Sanjay Bangar.

Gary Brent held on at one end as Marillier continued to unnerve the Indians and sealed victory with two balls to spare. He finished with an unbeaten 56 off 24 balls, which featured 10 fours and one six.

Poll : 0 votes