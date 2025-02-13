Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series will begin on Thursday, February 13, in Harare. Ireland are on a full-fledged tour of Zimbabwe. Having won the one-off Test against the African nation last week, Ireland will aim to continue in the same vein in the ODI format.

Ireland have fond memories of playing cricket in Zimbabwe of late. They won the Test last week and have been undefeated in their previous five away ODI matches against Zimbabwe.

Experienced names like Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Josh Little, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza and Wellington Masakadza will play in the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series. On that note, here's everything you need to know before the series begins.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series full schedule

Harare Sports Club will play host to all three ODIs of this series. The first match will happen on February 14, followed by the next two games on February 16, and 18. Here is the schedule:

1st ODI - February 14, 1pm IST.

2nd ODI - February 16, 1pm IST.

3rd ODI - February 18, 1pm IST.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series match timings

All three matches have a start time of 1pm IST. In Zimbabwe, the matches will begin at 9.30am Local Time, while as per GMT, the start time will be 7.30am.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series 2025 squads

Zimbabwe squad

Craig Ervine (c), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Nyasha Mayavo, Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ben Curran, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza and Tinotenda Maposa.

Ireland squad

Paul Stirling (c), Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Morgan Topping, Curtis Campher and George Dockrell.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series 2025 live streaming

India: FanCode.

