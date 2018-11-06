×
Zimbabwe win a Diwali gift for me, says coach Rajput

PTI
NEWS
News
42   //    06 Nov 2018, 17:30 IST

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Zimbabwe on Tuesday recorded their first Test win in five years over hosts Bangladesh, and their head coach Lalchand Rajput says it felt like a Diwali gift to him.

"It is a very significant win because even the big Test-playing countries come to Bangladesh and really struggle to beat them on home turf. So beating Bangladesh in Bangladesh is a huge win for us," 56-year-old Rajput told PTI.

Brandon Mavuta and Sikandar Raza shared seven wickets between them as Zimbabwe recorded their first Test win in five years as they thrashed Bangladesh at Sylhet by 151 runs.

Zimbabwe had won their last Test match when they beat Pakistan at home in Harare in 2013.

It was also the first time Zimbabwe clinched an away Test victory since beating Bangladesh in Chittagong 17 years ago in 2001.

"I am very happy. It's a Diwali gift for me which the team has given," said Rajput, speaking from Bangladesh.

"I had to rebuild the team and then, after losing few matches earlier on, winning a Test match is a great thing for Zimbabwe Cricket Board and people from Zimbabwe," said the former India batsman.

"It's a team effort. Everybody really contributed as a batting unit....we bowled well on a flat wicket and then the spinners chipped in. Again in the second innings it was the spinners," said Rajput who has also coached Afghanistan in the past.

The second and final Test will be played in Dhaka from November 11

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
