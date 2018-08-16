Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
CCI Billiards Classic 2018: Sourav Kothari slams two double century breaks

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
16 Aug 2018, 18:39 IST

4th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games: Day 3

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Kolkata-based Sourav Kothari of ONGC showed excellent cue touch to slam two double century breaks while easing his way past Arun Agrawal and Nishant Dossa in the Rs 3.8-lakh prize money CCI Billiards Classic 2018 here today.

The former Asian billiards champion, playing fluently and striking the balls with regular consistency, compiled a mammoth break of 247 as he went on to outclass Dossa 624-169 late last evening.

He returned today and maintained his impressive form by firing a break of 261 on way to drub Agrawal 658-96 in Group H.

With his third successive victory, Kothari is assured of qualifying to the knockout round of 16 draw along with Dhruv Sitwala, who also has three wins in the five-team group.

Mumbai-based Siddharth Parikh of the Railways made a bright positive start winning his opening two Group-E matches.

Parikh scraped past Maharashtra's Loukic Pathare 374- 349 after earlier defeating teammate S Simhachalam 669-189.

Alok Kumar of ONGC and Neeraj Kumar of the Railways also won their respective concluding Group-D matches and qualified for the pre-quarter-finals.

Results: Group-A: Dhvaj Haria (IOC) beat Ashok Shandilya (Rlys) 478(193,96)-264; Raajeev Sharma (Mah) beat Sandeep Gulati (Del) 367-307; Raajeev Sharma beat Hasan Badami (Mah) 283-261.

Group-B: Nikhil Ghadge (Rlys) beat Aditya Mehta (Mah) 304(81,54)-294(60,74); Group-C: V. Subramaniam (Mah) beat Shekhar Surve (Mah) 271(61,106)-220.

Group-D: Alok Kumar (ONGC) beat Aditya Agrawal (Mah) 514(103,94,79)-313; Neeraj Kumar (Rlys) beat Aditya Agrawal (Mah) 376-304; Aditya Agrawal (Mah) beat Raayan Razmi (Mah) 473(85,54,60,71)-303.

Group-E: Siddharth Parikh (Rlys) beat S. Simhachalam 669(130,104,67,53)-189; Siddharth Parikh (Rlys) beat Loukic Pathare (Mah) 374(87,89)-349(54,73).

Group-F: Hitesh Kotwani (Mah) beat Raj Khandwala (Mah) 550(88,84)-233; K Venkatesh (Rlys) beat Devendra Joshi (BPCL) 499 (54,51)-248.

Group-G: Brijesh Damani (IOC) beat Rishabh Kumar (Mah) 554(149,79)-296.

Group-H: Dhruv Sitwala (ONGC) beat Arun Agrawal (Mah) 499(92,76,73)-220; Sourav Kothari (ONGC) beat Nishant Dossa (Mah) 624-(247,138,103)-169(50); Kothari beat Agrawal 658(105,80,261,90)-96.

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
