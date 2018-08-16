Top 5 mishaps/disreputable acts in Olympics

Introduction

Accidents, regrettable acts, and mishaps happen everywhere. When they happen in prestigious championships like the Olympics, they bring negativity and bad name. Though there have been many mishaps/reprehensible acts in the Olympics, I bring you the top 5 which grabbed the headline and changed the Olympics for the better.

1. Knud Enemark Jensen

Knud faints on the track

Knud was a cyclist from Denmark. While participating in Summer Olympics in Rome in 1960, he fainted on the track. It was really hot with the temperature at 40-degrees. He fractured his skull. He died during the process of his revival in the ambulance. An autopsy revealed that he had overdosed on amphetamines.

2.Dr. Larry Nassar

Larry was a Doctor in USA Gymnastics. He was suspected of raping and sexually assaulting 150 girls and young women. The judge charged and sentenced him up to 125 years in prison. This story shook the entire world and then, USA Gymnastics took adequate steps to prevent such happenings in the future.

3.Kokichi Tsuburaya

Kokichi represented Japan in the 1964 Summer Olympics as a sprinter in 100m and stood third. He thought that he had fared badly. While preparing for the next Olympics, he developed back pain which increased over time. He became so dejected that he committed suicide.

4.Ron Clarke

Ron being attended by a Doctor

Ron was an Australian athlete known for middle and long-distance running. He participated in 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. While running in 10,000m finals, he collapsed and nearly died due to altitude sickness.

5.Estadio Nacional Disaster

The crowd attending to a kid

Peru and Argentina were playing a football qualifier against each other in Tokyo Olympics. The referee did not allow a goal for Peru. This decision made the Peru supporters furious. It was soon followed by a fight between police and fans. Tear gas was thrown on 53,000 spectators who tried to flee. Around 328 people died.