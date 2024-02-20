India's Anush Agarwalla has confirmed the first Paris Olympics quota for the country in the dressage discipline, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Monday, February 18.

The quota was grabbed on the basis of performances in four Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) events. The list includes Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).

Speaking about his childhood accomplishment, Anush Agarwalla was quoted as saying in a EFI release:

"I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I’m proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation."

Although the 24-year-old horse rider earned the Olympics quota, the national federation will have the final decision as the quota is earned by NOC and not by any individual.

The EFI is expected to conduct trials to decide which athlete will fly to the French capital in July this year. The dates for the trials will be announced soon.

Anush, who won two medals at Asian Games last year in Hangzhou, is confident of retaining his spot for the quadrennial event with his complete focus set to shift on the trials. He added:

"I will continue doing what I have always been doing - staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage."

How many times India saw participation in equestrian at Olympics?

Fouaad Mirza ended India's 20-year long wait for a representation in Olympics when he qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He finished at 23rd place after becoming first Indian to reach the final of the eventing.

Imtiaaz Anees (2000 Sydney Olympics) and Darya Singh (1980 Moscow Olympics) are the other equestrians to represent India on an Olympics stage.