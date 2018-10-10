10 Best Android Games to Play in October 2018

Image Courtesy: Life is Strange / Square Enix

Android has come a long way since its launch over a decade ago. In the same way, the games available on the platform have evolved, giving rise to some truly spectacular masterpieces that always bring the player back wanting for more.

Moreover, it is not always the big developers that bring out an interesting game; even the indie developers sometimes manage to craft brilliant games that deliver a breath-taking experience.

Without further ado, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the top-10 Android games that you could play in October 2018.

#10 Framed 2

Framed 2 is beautifully-crafted neo-noir puzzle game that is poised to keep the user engaged for countless hours.

One has to arrange the tiles of a comic book in proper order to allow the protagonist to complete the required tasks. With countless possibilities, expect a new challenge every time you play the game. Furthermore, the absence of dialogue and interesting background score adds a new dynamic to the game.

Android 5.0 and up.

#9 Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale is similar to PUBG but offers a more arcade feel, appealing to casual gamers. A player is dropped onto an abandoned island and must eliminate other players to become the last man standing while also constantly outrunning a mysterious energy field.

Regarding the gameplay, the controls are fluid and do not take much away when playing the game on touch-enabled devices. The ability to build obstacles to eliminate players or to defend yourself keeps the user on the edge of their seat throughout the duration of the game.

However, Fortnite is not available on the Google Play Store, and one needs to download it from their website or through the Samsung Galaxy App Store (select Samsung devices).

