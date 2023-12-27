10 best deals under $10 at Steam Winter Sale 2023

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 is filled with exciting deals for gamers to browse through. These range from all-new historical lows involving massive AAA titles to cheap indie offers. There are games available not just across a wide range of genres but at different prices, offering something for everyone.

In this article, we look at some of the best discounts below $10. Despite the relatively low budget barrier, readers can rest assured that many exciting and never-before-seen discounts are available during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Best games below $10 for Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Need for Speed Unbound (86% off at $9.79)

The latest entry in EA's arcade racing series brings something new to the table. Need For Speed Unbound combines photorealistic environments and vehicles with cel-shaded character models for a unique experience. Taking place in the fictional Lakeshore City, players engage in thrilling races, including cat-and-mouse cop chases.

This is one of the higher discounts on a recent AAA release, thanks to the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Despite being initially met with controversy, the co-op superhero game from WB Montreal is now in a far better state than launch from a technical point of view. This new DC adventure sees Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin seek the answers behind Batman's death while battling a myriad of familiar villains. The open world of Gotham City is riddled with crimes to stop and enemies to fight.

3) Monster Hunter World (67% off at $9.89)

The first Monster Hunter title to officially debut on PC, players embark on a perilous journey across New World in the most ambitious entry of the series thus far. Modernizing many traditional elements, this action RPG from Capcom sees players engage in skirmishes against larger-than-life monsters.

With co-op included, as well as a vast arsenal of armor and weapons, players can prep themselves before the upcoming next-gen entry.

4) Mass Effect Legendary Edition (90% off at $5.99)

This remastered collection combines one of the best sci-fi game trilogies into one bombastic RPG package. As Commander Shepherd, players will encounter many unforgettable NPCs and create complex relationships with them in this narrative-driven TPS/RPG hybrid. The following games are included in this package:

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Over 40 DLC

5) Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition (87% off $3.89)

The beloved PVZ tower defense franchise first received a TPS multiplayer makeover in 2014. Developer PopCap's sequel improves upon many aspects of the original and also features a new story where the Plants must team up to take back Suburbia.

This is powered by a fluid, well-executed hero shooter combat that one can spend hours playing. There is a massive 87% discount on the game during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Thekla Inc's beloved first-person puzzler is one of the best in its genre. In the game, players find themselves exploring a vibrant island, brainstorming solutions to cryptic line puzzles, many of which feature unique environmental mechanics. At 81% off for Steam Winter Sale 2023, this is the best discount offered on The Witness yet.

7) Two Point Hospital (80% off at $5.99)

In this ambitious management sim game, players can design and build the hospital of their dreams. Featuring distinctive humor that has made SEGA's Two Point series an instant classic, there are ample multi-faceted opportunities here for gamers to play the way they want. This ranges from researching and managing diseases to expanding their premises for new medical facilities.

8) Solasta: Crown of the Magister (70% off at $8.99)

Players looking for an alternative to Baldur's Gate 3 or DnD should try Solasta: Crown of the Magister, a modest yet surprisingly competent competitor to the GOTY 2023. In the game, four heroes unravel the secrets behind the magical titular land. Based on the DnD 5E ruleset, RPG fans seeking more turn-based fantasy goodness from the Steam Winter Sale 2023 need not look any further.

Inspired by the golden era of hardcore retro FPS games on PC, DUSK brings the same chaotic carnage and glorious combat to modern platforms. An array of occult and demonic forces stand against the player's journey to uncover the mysteries that lie beneath the earth in this gory horror shooter from Iron Lung developer David Szymanski.

10) New Super Lucky's Tale (75% off at $7.49)

New Super Lucky's Tale is perhaps the most underrated title on this Steam Winter Sale 2023 list. Playful Corp's reworking of 2017's Super Lucky's Tale sees the titular fox Lucky try to protect the powerful Book of Ages from the sorcerer Jinx in this 3D platformer. This sees the critter jump and dig through various colorful worlds, fighting unique enemies and gathering collectibles.