10 streamers who've died in the most hilarious ways in Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment's latest action role-playing game, Diablo 4, has been a huge success with players. Several streamers have already played the hack-and-slash game, including some who are not typically known for playing massively multiplayer online (MMO) games. This has resulted in several "clippable" moments, particularly on Twitch.

This listicle will take a look at 10 such streamers who died in rather unusual ways while playing Diablo 4.

10 funniest streamer deaths in Diablo 4

1) Shroud

The first entrant in the list is none other than Michael "Shroud," who embarked on a challenging journey through Diablo 4's hardcore mode speed run. Nevertheless, during a live stream on June 9, 2023, the streamer encountered an unexpected conclusion to his run.

On his path to level 100, the streamer's character (Druid) unexpectedly died due to server lag. Naturally, Shroud was unhappy with the situation, calling Diablo 4 "Dog s**t."

2) SayfDJ

Next on the list is SayfDJ, a Twitch streamer and Team Liquid member, who encountered an unfortunate mishap—a slip of the mouse—that abruptly ended his Diablo 4 Hardcore run.

The streamer was engaged in a showdown with Tchort, the Herald of Lilith. In the heat of the battle, he attempted to click the healing button, only to realize that he had mistakenly clicked on the chat instead, resulting in his button press going unanswered.

3) Maximum

Twitch streamer Maximum met a sorry end during his journey to reach level 100 in the hardcore mode. His character sadly died when he was only eight levels away from achieving his target.

While fending off enemies, the streamer found himself stun locked, rendering him immobilized in one position for several seconds. This unfortunate situation provided the demonic hordes of hell with the perfect opportunity to eliminate his character.

4) cArn

Another streamer, Souaïb "cArn," tragically fell victim to a server error. His mighty Barbarian's demise marked the conclusion of an impressive 82-hour run, complete with a fully optimized build. What makes this loss even more disheartening is that it was entirely out of his control, highlighting the impact of the server error.

Fortunately, all is not lost, as the game publishers have made a promising gesture. They have pledged to grant an exclusive in-game title, "Tempered Champion," to the first 1000 players who successfully complete the hardcore run. Thankfully, cArn falls within this fortunate group.

5) Quin69

Quintin "Quin69," one of the most popular Diablo 4 players, recently encountered a devastating gaming bug that led to the demise of his character. In a YouTube video, the streamer elaborated on the incident.

He described how, while porting (which is a process of transferring a character from one platform to another), a loading screen unexpectedly appeared with a notification proclaiming his character's induction into the dreaded "Hall of Fallen Heroes." It is a rather unfair bug.

6) AMValentine1

AMValentine1, a Twitch streamer, experienced one of the most peculiar deaths among the listed players. Like many others, he was engaged in a speed run in the game's hardcore mode.

However, during the course of a 24-hour stream, the streamer inadvertently fell asleep in the midst of a crucial battle. As a result, his character met an unfortunate demise, resulting in the loss of all progress made up to that point.

7) CohhCarnage

Ben "CohhCarnage," a veteran member of the gaming community, had the privilege of early access to the game as far back as March 2023. However, he also experienced an uncommon occurrence, much like other players.

In a particular clip, Ben's character was at level 9 when confronted by Wrathful Osgar Reede, who unexpectedly turned out to be an overpowering level 35 adversary. This presented a significant challenge for the streamer's character, leading to a difficult and potentially unfair encounter.

8) wudijo

Wudijo, a prominent Twitch personality, made headlines for being among the first players to reach level 100 with the Rogue character in Diablo 4's hardcore mode.

However, he encountered a regrettable conclusion to his character's journey while facing the Enforcers earlier this week. He experienced a peculiar issue where he could not access his scrolls (which would have helped him teleport to safety), ultimately leading to his demise.

9) Silver Name

The second-to-last entry on the list showcases a Russian streamer known as Silver Name. Interestingly, the featured clip gained recognition and was prominently displayed on Diablo 4's page on Twitch.

In it, the unfortunate incident unfolded for the streamer, who was at level 52 then. The combination of lag resulted in not only the termination of his in-game progress but also the abrupt end of the entire stream.

10) SoBadStrange

The final incident involves two Twitch streamers, SoBadStrange and Nazon. They decided to engage in a friendly 1v1 battle to test their respective builds in Diablo 4. However, during their skirmish, a glitch occurred that led to a discrepancy in the outcome.

SoBadStrange's character appeared to have perished due to low health. But based on Nazon's perspective, as captured in his game recording, SoBadStrange seemed to have approximately 40% of his life remaining. This confusing situation ultimately resulted in SoBadStrange's character's demise.

