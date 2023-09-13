10 things Starfield needs in future updates

While Starfield is an enjoyable action RPG, it’s still far from a perfect game. The proof is in all the mods that improve the game in ways that the developers did not intend or did not include in the game's retail release. There are things that could be added to this list that didn’t quite make the cut. For example, improved optimization is a given - that is something that will no doubt happen over time. Native DLSS would also be a nice touch for the game, but it’s hardly a requirement compared to the improved gameplay features needed.

A good place to find needed improvements for any game is the modding community - they tend to fix the worst parts of a game. So, while Starfield is still fun and offers untold hours of content to fans, there’s more that can be done. Here are some improvements the game direly needs in future updates.

What Starfield could do in future updates to improve the game

1) Mini-map/improved map while traveling on planets

Starfield has an atrocious map (Image via Bethesda)

In general, the Starmap is pretty clunky. However, Starfield could use a mini-map or even a map while traveling the surfaces of planets. Having to rely on just one or two map markers for your current objective is simply not enough. Navigating this game has been one of the least enjoyable parts of it for me so far.

That is without taking into account when the quest markers bug out and stop showing you where you’re supposed to go. This has happened to many players across the main story. Having a clearer idea of where you can go would certainly be nice.

2) Improved hit detection/registration in combat

Hit detection in this game isn't always so great (Image via Bethesda)

This is something I noticed even in the very first fight against the Crimson Fleet. Throughout my time in Starfield, I’ve noticed that the hit detection isn’t always that great. Shots that I’m 100% sure landed do no damage, and so I waste more ammo trying to kill something that should already be quite dead.

Either guns in Starfield have ridiculous spreads for their aim, or the targeting is simply off. For a game that prioritizes being behind cover and shooting when it’s clear, you’d think the hit detection would be a little better.

3) More options for starting locations

Modding has fixed this, but why did they have to? (Image via Bethesda)

There’s already a mod to fix this Starfield issue, but it shouldn’t have to be the case. Another Start gives players a variety of starting locations based on their background. Why would a Neon Street Rat be a Miner? On that note, why would a Diplomat, Beast Hunter, Combat Medic, or Long Hauler be digging for ore in the mines?

A bit more flexibility here would increase immersion and make the game more enjoyable. The game doesn’t necessarily need 20+ more starting locations, but options that make sense for your character would be a serious boon.

4) Ship Flight on planets

The future could let players land on the planets themselves (Image via Bethesda)

We know these ships can get past a planet’s atmosphere. Judging by how they’re designed, it’s likely that they can fly in an atmosphere and possibly even engage in combat. In general, space doesn’t feel very interesting in Starfield.

We fly to a planet, wait, dock, and that’s it. Why not fly down to a planet and land ourselves? Better still, why not have the option to land somewhere out in the wilderness to hunt aliens or farm minerals? It would be a great addition to the game.

5) Improved flight

This would be slower but far more immersive (Image via Bethesda)

Flight is okay in Starfield, but I still think there’s room for improvement. Depending on what kind of ship you have (size, design, et cetera), you could have special maneuvers. Massive ships could just plow into other starships to knock them off course.

The game could add tractor beams or other interesting combat mechanics to freshen things up. Right now, while ship combat is solid, it can become old very fast without anything to liven it up.

6) Stealth Kills

It's time for awesome stealth kills (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield allows and encourages you to play through the game via stealth mechanics. You can crouch and sneak around, but somehow, you can’t pull out your combat knife and eliminate them.

Stealth/silent kills would be an amazing addition to the game. It would add something for combat and also for replayability.

It would be interesting to see people do stealth-only runs, just as an example. The game doesn’t need a ton of grotesque kill animations, but simply having stealth kills would be an amazing change.

7) Removal of planetary boundaries

There's so much world out there unexplored (Image via Bethesda)

There’s a mod that does this already, but if you go too far, it will crash the game.

It’s neat that the game has thousands of planets, and hundreds of them are worth visiting to farm for resources. However, the planets I do visit feel small and empty.

It would be nice if they opened up these planets, even if it’s just procedural generation, to give players more resources to find and things to fight. Make them really worth going to other than showing up for a mission and nothing else.

8) Greater amounts of minerals to farm

Having more minerals to farm would make the overall game more enjoyable (Image via Bethesda)

This one’s pretty self-explanatory. I’ve noticed when mining materials for a base or for crafting, there just isn’t much to gather in one single place. The farming process takes entirely too long, and it’s far more worth it to use a console command instead of planet-hopping, desperately vying for resources.

Simply adding more clusters or more resources per cluster would go a long way to improve the feeling of farming for precious metals and resources throughout Starfield.

9) Improved Loot UI

This doesn't need many changes, but a few would help (Image via Bethesda)

This is another pretty obvious pick. It is not really clear if what I’m scooping up is worth it while I’m scavenging dead bodies in Starfield. For example, you’ll see space suits and weapons, but is it worth getting?

Even if you see stats, that doesn't mean it's an improvement unless you know all your gear stats off-hand. Just because something has a higher rarity doesn’t automatically make it better.

Even if it’s something of the same rarity, you might not find anything worth selling. It would be nice to highlight these resources and see if your overall stats would benefit from them.

A hint to know would be a serious upgrade for Starfield players, especially when inventory space comes at such a premium.

10) Travel deeper into space

Depending on the game engine's power, it would be nice to see more space travel (Image via Bethesda)

While this one might not be viable, it would be interesting. Space travel is basically fast traveling from planet to planet, and that’s it. If, for example, star systems were opened up more, players could properly go from one planet to another.

Sure, it would take longer, but some people want to enjoy traveling like that, immersing themselves in the “reality” of space travel.

An update like this would also make improving your engines worthwhile. I’m not suggesting it needs to become No Man’s Sky, but simply being able to travel from planet to planet in a star system would be interesting.

Starfield is an amazing game, but there’s still room for improvement and growth in this title. If you’d like to know how we felt about it, you can read our full review here.