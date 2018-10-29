2018 LoL World Championship: Invictus Gaming Sweeps G2 Esports

Via Riot Games

The Semifinal action resumed after a week-long break with Invictus Gaming taking on G2 Esports in a best of 5. We take a look at the match and dissect all the details from it!

Invictus Gaming(LPL) vs G2 Esports(EU LCS)

Game 1:

Invictus gaming drafted power picks for both of their solo laners. Akali for TheShy while Rookie was put on Jayce. G2 responded with a counter pick Swain in the top lane for Wunder while Perkz was put on losing matchup in form of Aatrox.

Despite getting countered pick TheShy was up on Creep Score against Wunder while Rookie completely shut down Perkz. All the three lanes won for Invictus Gaming as they amassed a pretty big gold lead.

Invictus Gaming repeatedly won team fights and eventually closed out the game. Rookie was the standout performer putting Perkz far behind. JackeyLove was another star for Invictus Gaming as he ended the game with a score of 6/0/6.

Game 2:

Another strong draft for Invictus Gaming for their solo laners indicated a similar playstyle from game 1. This time around Jayce was flexed in the top lane for TheShy while Rookie opted for his comfort LeBlanc.

The game began at a similar pace from game 1 as the solo laners from Invictus Gaming started to get ahead. G2 bot lane, however, got a kill in a 2 vs 2 which was very important in balancing the overall gold.

Despite the kill in bot lane G2 couldn't come ahead as TheShy completely took over the game. He managed to get a kill in 1 vs 2 situations twice and completely manhandled G2.

The game was pretty much over from there as Invictus Gaming gave G2 no chance as they ended the game under 27 mins. TheShy was the real MVP as he ended the game with a KDA of 6/2/6.

Game 3:

A must win game for G2 and they decided to opt for a more standard draft. The early game went really well for G2 as they managed to pick Ning in the jungle and they dove TheShy in the top lane putting him behind.

Jankos on Camille was putting pressure on every lane as Invictus Gaming slowly went into the gold deposit. A team fight in the mid lane went well for G2 as they cleaned some kills but an overextension from them was punished by TheShy as he flanked from the side lane.

This put Invictus Gaming right back in the match as gold became pretty even. A fight broke out near the dragon pit which initially looked for G2 but TheShy again managed to pull things back as Invictus Gaming cleaned G2 and eventually closed out the game.

TheShy even after falling behind carried the team towards victory and was definitely the bright star for Invictus Gaming.

Overall a convincing win for Invictus gaming. Their solo laners excelled while G2 Esports couldn't do much. They will be facing Fnatic in the Grand Finale on 3 November.