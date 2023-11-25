3 best characters to pair with Freminet in Genshin Impact

Freminet has been shrouded in mystery since Genshin Impact's Fontaine's arc was released. However, after three major updates, he has become the main character of a flagship event in 4.2, giving players an in-depth look at his personality and characteristics. Since the update largely revolves around him, HoYoverse is also giving away a free copy of the unit upon completing objectives.

This article focuses on the characters that can be paired with Freminet. Note that his unique kit allows him to deal increased Physical and Cryo damage at will. For this reason, he is open to multiple Artifact sets, weapons, and allies.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Players should get accustomed to Freminet's kit before reading this article.

Genshin Impact characters that are best team-ups with Freminet

1) Shenhe

Shenhe in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe's kit in Genshin Impact is tailor-made for Freminet, as it can buff a character's Physical and Cryo damage. As mentioned, Freminet's kit allows players to build him as a Physical or a Cryo DPS, both of which are valuable. However, Shenhe can help buff the damage of both builds, as her Elemental Burst increases her allies' Cryo and Physical damage.

Note that the increased Physical damage from Shenhe's allies comes from her ability to shred the enemy's Physical resistance. Additionally, since Shenhe is a Cryo character, she can create Cryo particles for Freminet and become a battery.

Here is the official description of Shenhe's Elemental Burst:

"Unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free in this plane, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that decreases the Cryo RES and Physical RES of opponents within it. It also deals periodic Cryo DMG to opponents within the field."

Cryo and the Physical shred increase from 6% at level 1 to 15% at level 10. Hence, Shenhe can be considered a perfect support for Freminet, regardless of the build the latter character is going with.

2) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun, the Archon of Lightning, is one of the most potent supporting units in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill can trigger a reaction with every hit, while her Burst can deal significant damage and recover everyone's energy in the party. However, her pairing with Freminet has more to do with her Skill than her Burst.

Freminet's Cryo damage from any source, paired with Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill, can trigger a relatively easy Superconduct reaction. This reaction can shred an enemy's Physical resistance by 40%, which calls for a Physical build on Freminet while paired with the Shogun.

The gameplay loop here can be followed like this:

Cast Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill.

Trigger a Superconduct reaction by casting Freminet's Skill.

After casting Freminet's Skill, perform regular attacks to charge it and deal increased physical damage.

Repeat the cycle.

This pairing is recommended for Freminet's Physical build due to the 40% resistance shred with Superconduct reactions in Genshin Impact.

3) Yelan

Yelan in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is one of the best Hydro appliers in the game while simultaneously keeping up a fair damage number against multiple enemies. Her Elemental Skill allows her to freely deal a burst of damage on every enemy on the field. On the other hand, her Burst can stay active alongside another character's attacks and deal Hydro damage for a duration.

Hence, pairing Freminet's Cryo build with Yelan's Burst can freeze enemies, followed by Shatter for extra Physical damage. Nullifying the frozen status with elements other than Freminet's Claymore attack will not trigger the required Shatter reaction.

However, if you are looking for more DPS, an Electro battery such as Fischl or Raiden Shogun can trigger Electro-charged or Superconduct. Lastly, note that Yelan can amplify Freminet's damage every time her burst stays active, up to 50%.