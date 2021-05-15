5 best active abilities for Free Fire's ranked mode in May 2021

The ranked mode is an in-demand game mode where players can reach higher tiers in Free Fire by grinding. They can choose any character in this mode based on their gameplay style.

Almost every character in the game has unique abilities that help players on the battleground. These skills are mainly divided into two categories: active and passive.

There are 39 characters in the game, and almost everyone is equally potent on the ground. However, characters with active abilities are believed to be more powerful by many players.

This article lists the strongest active abilities for the ranked mode in Free Fire as of May 2021.

Five most powerful active abilities for Free Fire's ranked mode

#1 - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat, DJ Alok's active ability, creates a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds at its basic level (level 1).

His ability becomes better as he advances through the levels.

#2 - Riptide Rhythm

Skyler in Free Fire

Riptide Rhythm, Skyler's active ability, produces a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters. Each deployed gloo wall will improve the player's HP, beginning with four points. This skill has a 60-second cooldown.

Skyler's skill improves with the increase in his levels.

#3 - Master of All

K's skill, known as Master of All, gives players 50 points of EP. When in jiu-jitsu mode, within a 6 meters radius, allies gain a 500 percent boost in EP conversion rate.

When in psychology mode, players can recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. K's mode change takes up to three seconds to cool down.

K's ability boosts as he proceeds through the levels, up to level 6.

#4 - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong has an active skill named Camouflage. At the default level, this ability can change the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The cooldown lasts 300 seconds.

However, the conversion is stopped when the player fights. The cooldown is reset after an enemy is killed.

Wukong's skill increases as he levels up in the game.

#5 - Time Turner

Chrono's ability, Time Turner, at its default level, creates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. Within this force field, the player can fire at enemies, while their movement speed increases by 5%. The results last three seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

Chrono's ability increases significantly when he is leveled up.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.