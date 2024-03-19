5 best games at 85% off during Steam Spring Sale 2024

The annual Steam Spring Sale 2024 is upon us, and it's a great time for gamers worldwide as many games are available to purchase at heavy discounts from March 14th to March 21st, 2024.

The sale offers discounts across every genre, making it a perfect time to seek new experiences in the world of gaming. Today we've compiled a list of our top picks of games that are available at a staggering 85% discount. So let's dive into five games worth checking out during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 games to buy at an 85% discount during Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Experience the full Mass Effect saga during this Steam sale (Image via Electronic Arts)

This remastered version of the Mass Effect trilogy includes all three games along with their DLCs, weapons, and customization features. In the game, you play as Commander Shepard who is on a mission to unite various species throughout the galaxy to fight against the threat of Reapers.

Mass Effect mixes exploration, combat, and RPG mechanics with an intriguing narrative. It features a vast outer space experience, various alien races, and a storyline that is affected by your choices.

The Mass Effect trilogy is available for $8.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

2) Battlefield 1

Take part in epic World War battles in Battlefield 1. (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 1 is a popular first-person shooter that throws you into the battlefields across Europe and the Middle East. The game features unique missions based on real-world incidents, classic weapons, and vehicles from the World War era.

This title also provides multiplayer with various game modes. Using a destruction system, the game allows you to strategically use the environment to your advantage, blowing holes in walls and collapsing houses to secure the upper hand in battle. Overall, the game is recommended to anyone who likes titles set against the backdrop of the World Wars.

During the Steam Spring Sale 2024, Battlefield 1 is available for $5.99.

3) Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Experience a beautiful world and story by Studio Ghibli in Ni no Kuni. (Image via BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

This beautiful Studio Ghibli-style RPG offers cel-shaded graphics along with a captivating story. In the game, you play as a young boy who ventures into a magical world to save his mother.

The game features a vibrant world from Studio Ghibli, filled with cute characters, magical creatures, and turn-based battles. Its combat is a blend of traditional turn-based mechanics and real-time elements, making battles engaging and strategic.

If you are looking for a beautiful narrative experience, then this title would be right up your alley. Ni no Kuni is available for $7.49 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

4) Assassin's Creed Origins

Visit characters and landmarks from ancient Egypt in Assassin's Creed Origins. (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Origins takes you on a journey through Egypt as you witness the birth of Assassin's Brotherhood. This open-world action RPG by Ubisoft shifted the series’ formula drastically to introduce brand-new RPG elements to the franchise.

The story is set in ancient Egypt where you play Bayek of Siwa, who is on a journey to take revenge. However, his journey soon expands to something more that leads him to form the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Assassin's Creed Origins offers a huge open world to explore with various historical landmarks. The combat system has been revamped from previous games and features a more action-oriented approach. Assassin’s Creed Origins is available at $8.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

5) Outlast 2

Outlast 2 offers a thrilling psychological horror experience as you explore the scary remote Arizona. (Image via Red Barrels)

Set in a dilapidated rural village, the psychological horror sequel to Outlast begins with you playing freelance journalist, Blake Langermann. the story progresses as Blake goes to remote Arizona to investigate a series of murder and disappearance cases.

There are no weapons for protection in Outlast 2 and you’re forced to run, hide and outsmart your enemies. The game provides limited resources, forcing you to manage your camera's battery while exploring a dark environment.

With its intense horror atmosphere, Outlast 2 is not for the weak. However, if you are seeking a terrifying experience at an incredible price, grab Outlast 2 for the price of $4.49 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.