5 best games to try on Apple Arcade in March 2023

Apple Arcade is an ad-free subscription-based platform that offers you plenty of games and entertainment. It is absolutely packed with mobile-only titles, ports, and adaptations of celebrated video game series and more. With Apple Arcade constantly updating its gaming library, finding the best ones that are worth your time is hard. So, here are some of the finest games currently available on the platform.

5 best games to try on Apple Arcade this March

1) Dead Cells+

Dead Cells+ offers a riveting experience teeming with frantic action pieces (Image via App Store - Apple)

Dead Cells+ is a Castlevania-inspired action-performer game presented in a rogue-like getup. The most interesting aspect of the title is that the levels change every time your character dies.

Dead Cells+ allows players to master 2D soul-like combat with a chance to explore an ever-changing castle. With the omnipresent threat of permadeath, this is one of the many gems available on the Apple Arcade platform. With zero checkpoints, players will have to play, die, learn, and repeat the cycle to complete Dead Cells+.

2) Fantasian

This is one of the best RPG experience games available on mobile platforms. The story is based on a Final Fantasy-type world, featuring excellent graphics for a mobile game. Boasting renowned writer Hironobu Sakaguchi and music composer Nobuo Uematsu's services, pioneers of the Final Fantasy franchise, Fantasian was destined for glory.

This Mistwalker Studio release stands out for its serene background, created with real hand-built dioramas. Players will explore interesting terrains while progressing through the story. They can navigate the environment with quick taps on the screen. Players will also encounter random events of conflict involving small groups, which they can clear through combat.

Overall, it will be an unforgettable visual experience that will stay with them post-completion.

3) Skate City

Skating games often go under the radar as those have to compete with the likes of Skate 3 and Pro Skater. However, Skate City is one of the most underrated gems in the Apple Arcade library. With muted visuals, Skate City is one of the best skating games featuring iconic locations for you to explore.

This Apple Arcade exclusive allows players to play the endless mode where they can practice their skills on skateboards or cruises along different cities. Skate City also lets players record their tricks so that they can share the clips later on social media platforms.

4) Sayonara Wild Hearts

Apple Arcade's library also boasts some spectacular action games. However, Sayonara Wild Hearts has already won the hearts of action enthusiasts on the platform. It is packed with eye-catching visuals and quirky music that takes the players on a journey full of adrenaline rush.

Sayonara Wild Hearts brings a fast-paced and engaging experience, demanding your complete focus to try and win SWH available in-game. There are 23 levels in the game. Players will guide the character through surrealistic landscapes, collecting points, and hearts while avoiding various obstacles. This music-based action game invites you to experience an unforgettable and euphonious adventure.

5) Survival Z

While it isn't Project Zomboid or some other cult hit of the survival genre, Survival Z deserves a place on the list. The goal for the players in Survival Z is to gather the few remaining survivors after a zombie apocalypse without turning into a zombie themselves.

This underrated gem in the survival genre will require one to set traps, upgrade equipment, and more. It's not all about shooting zombies. With each individual run being unique, the game also comes with high replayability.

