5 best games to try on Google Play Pass (March 2023)

The Google Play Pass subscription-based service lets players enjoy some of the best mobile games for a fixed monthly fee. Its selection of classic Android games includes popular franchise spin-offs, many mobile exclusive games, and some console ports too.

Similar to Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass provides hundreds of games for subscribers. This is one reason this ad-free subscription-based platform has been such a huge hit. Even though a major title like Pokemon Masters is absent, there are, nonetheless, many options for you to choose from.

Here is a list of the best games to try using your Google Play Pass subscription this month that every player should try.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are strictly those of the writer.

5 best games on Google Play Pass you have to try

1) Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic

Aspyr created Star Wars: KOTOR, one of the best Star Wars-themed RPG games in 2003, and the game is now available on Android. In it, players get to explore different environments and meet famous characters from the franchise. The control interface is well-optimized and players can use external Bluetooth controllers for an authentic Xbox experience. This is one of the best games to try on your Google Play Pass this month.

2) Space Marshals

Since being released on iOS platforms back in 2015, Space Marshals has remained one of the best inter-galactic action games for smartphones. The plot of PixelBite’s Wild West masterpiece revolves around hunting down criminals across different galaxies.

However, even though it sounds like the X-Com series, this sci-fi game has more to it. Players have to choose the right gear and weapons, take cover, and time their attacks properly. You can enter the game guns blazing or you can try and sneak through different levels.

3) Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an epic action game by Direlight Games where players control a lone warrior and attempt to restore a corrupt world to its former glory. This fast-paced Dark Fantasy World combat game has won multiple awards and was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

The game has easy-to-grasp controls and amazing graphics. It also supports physical controllers. Since it was first released on the Apple App Store, iOS gamers can also enjoy this title.

4) Limbo

Developed by Playdead and published for Xbox 360 by Microsoft Game Studios, this puzzle-platformer was one of the pioneers of the black-and-white formula in-game.

The in-game atmosphere and puzzles are very interesting. In this 2D side-scroller, players will guide an unnamed boy through dark environments and traps to find his sister. The developers of the game have termed its design as "trial and death," expecting the players to fail many times in trying to find the right solution to the puzzles.

Many games have since tried to copy the black-and-white model but nothing beats the gameplay of Limbo.

5) Old Man’s Journey

If you are looking for a serene and soothing adventure puzzle game in your Google Play Pass games, Old Man’s Journey is a good pick. Released in 2017, the game's story revolves around an old man’s adventures after receiving a letter. This game is undoubtedly one of the most polished in the genre. The artwork is amazing, and the music provides a memorable tone that instantly hooks players.

As with Grimvalor, Old Man's Journey too has won some impressive awards and is a familiar name for the console crowd.

Poll : 0 votes